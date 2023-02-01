Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 Years
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.
siuecougars.com
Men’s Basketball on the Road for Little Rock
SIUE Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC) Saturday, February 4th, 3:30 p.m. Jack Stephens Center (5,600), Little Rock, Arkansas. LAST TIME OUT: Shamar Wright scored his 1,000th career point and Ray'Sean Taylor collected his first double-double of the season as SIUE downed UT Martin 89-75 on Thursday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars used a hot start with a 14-2 run to open the game, capturing their 15th win on the season and sixth since beginning conference play. SIUE would take its largest lead of the night at 28 points under two minutes of play in the second half. The Cougars shot 55 percent (33-66) in the contest, its second highest shooting percentage on the season, for a victory over the Skyhawks. Four players finished the game scoring in double-figures: Taylor (27), Damarco Minor (16), S. Wright (15) and DeeJuan Pruitt (11).
siuecougars.com
SIUE Women's Tennis Blanks Western Illinois
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE women's tennis improved to 2-1 this season with a 7-0 sweep of Western Illinois Sunday at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center. "It was good to bounce back after Valpo last week," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Abertsen. "We were excited to get back out here, get to work and looked fairly sharp."
siuecougars.com
Women's basketball Falls to UT Martin on Education Day
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ajulu Thatha collected her ninth double double of the season, but UT Martin took the lead two minutes and seven seconds into the contest and led the rest of the way, downing the Cougars 83-64 in front of 2,023 fans on Thursday afternoon. SIUE drops to...
siuecougars.com
Shamar Wright Scores 1,000th Career Point, Cougars Down UT Martin 89-75 on Thursday Night
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Shamar Wright scored his 1,000th career point and Ray'Sean Taylor collected his first double-double of the season as SIUE downed UT Martin 89-75 on Thursday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars used a hot start on a 14-2 run to start the game, capturing their 15th win on the season and sixth since beginning conference play.
siuecougars.com
SIUE Picked Sixth in OVC Softball
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE softball enters the 2023 season picked sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference by a vote of the league's coaches and communications directors. Sophomore Lauryn Yslava was named a player to watch for the 2023 season by the OVC. The Cougar outfielder was named to the 2022 All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer team last season. She set the school's all-time record for home runs by a freshman with nine while hitting .317.
siuecougars.com
Cougars Head to Greyhound Open
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE wrestling will send a small group of wrestlers to the Greyhound Open in Indianapolis Sunday. SIUE has Bryson Buhk, Bradley Gillum, Marcel Lopez, Austin Macias, Dan McKiernan, Alec Peralta, Deron Pulliam, Damari Reed, and Hayden Shepherd looking to bolster their individual records. The single-day meet is...
