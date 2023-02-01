ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Emery storms past Grand, inches closer to Region 12 title

The Emery Spartans inched closer to a Region 12 championship after defeating the Grand Red Devils 92-51 Friday night at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale. The Spartans continued to roll just two days after taking over the region’s top spot. Carrying a 24-15 lead into the second quarter, Emery exploded on a 30-9 run to put the game out of reach and earn its sixth consecutive victory.
CASTLE DALE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Slow start hampers Lady Spartans on the road at No. 2 Richfield

The Lady Spartans faced the top team in Region 12 on Thursday when they traveled to Richfield to face the Wildcats. Earlier in the season when the two met up at the Spartan Center, the Wildcats returned to Richfield with a 50-37 win. Emery started out slow and could never catch-up, falling on the road 52-39 dropping to 0-5 in Region 12 play.
RICHFIELD, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Helen Marie Cox – January 13 2023

Helen Marie Cox died peacefully at her home in Price, Utah on January 13, 2023. She was 90. Helen was born in Golden, Colorado February 10, 1932, as Helen Marie McKenzie. Her mother, Anne Marie McKenzie died when Helen was two years old. Helen and her older brother Earl McKenzie were raised by her grandmother on her father’s side, Mary Baker and her father, Harold “Bud” McKenzie. When Helen was 15 the family moved to Fruita, Colorado.
PRICE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Jordan School District in need of 40 employees

HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
HERRIMAN, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Bessie Franklin Guerrero – January 31 2023

Our loving wife, mother, sister and dear friend, Bessie Franklin Guerrero, 86, passed away peacefully, January 31, 2023, while surrounded by family in the comforts of her home. She was born October 31, 1936 in Elmo, Utah to John Roy and Ada Shirtz Franklin. Married Angelo Paul Melo, they later...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Castle Country Community Art Show Accepting Submissions on Feb. 23

The USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum is hosting the Castle Country Community Art Show on Mar. 3 till Mar. 8. Organizers are currently looking for local submissions and will be accepting items on Feb. 23 through Feb. 25 at the museum lobby. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with the Head of Exhibits, Christopher Henderson to get all the details.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
rmef.org

19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub

Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
MAPLETON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy