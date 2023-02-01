Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
UNF uses hot outside shooting to sweep River City Rumble, 65-58 over JU
48 hours. Two wins. And a bushel of momentum. UNF built off a win over JU Thursday night to sweep the River City Rumble thanks to a 65-58 win Saturday in front of 4,439 fans at the UNF Arena, the most to watch a game there since 2016. UNF guard...
Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia
Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Creekside moves up as district tournament week winds down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 1 games. 1. (1) Bartram Trail (15-0-2, Class 7A) Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Beachside, Bishop Moore, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte...
News4Jax.com
Brightest stars: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards winners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On a night honoring outstanding achievements by African Americans in Jacksonville and its surrounding communities, the newest members of an elite class were announced. Eight winners were selected at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards at the Wilson Center for the Arts on the Campus of FSCJ...
Local attractions make list for Best of Florida 2022, here are the winners
Guide to Florida announced its winners for the Best of Florida 2022 awards. Places all around jax, topped the lists.
News4Jax.com
Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for Jacksonville’s first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is closer to opening in Mandarin now that the city issued a permit Feb. 1 for the $1.5 million build-out of the concept, which has its roots in Texas and Florida. RPC General Contractors Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the project to renovate...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
News4Jax.com
Annual ‘Donna Marathon’ weekend kicks off Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It will be a weekend full of running in Jacksonville. The annual Donna Marathon weekend kicks off Friday and ends Sunday. This year’s theme of the race weekend is “Destination Donna,” which is celebrating Donna marathon weekend as a beautiful destination race inviting both locals and visitors to the city of Jacksonville and The Beaches to celebrate breast cancer survivorship.
News4Jax.com
Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit Bail Project expands efforts to Jacksonville as it works to end mass incarceration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A national nonprofit working to end mass incarceration expanded its reach to Jacksonville. The Bail Project helps low-income defendants pay bail and get out of the county’s pre-trial detention facility. The Bail Project’s new Jacksonville branch is the nonprofit’s third location in Florida.
Florida city highlights impacts of gerrymandering
A protracted legal fight over how city council districts were drawn in Jacksonville, Florida, reflects an aspect of redistricting that often remains in the shadows. (Feb. 2) (AP Video: Cody Jackson)
News4Jax.com
Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
News4Jax.com
80 years later: Military chaplains who sacrificed lives for fellow service members honored at Jacksonville ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a story of sacrifice and selflessness. Eighty years ago Friday, the sinking of a military ship — as devastating as it was — brought out the best qualities in at least four of the passengers onboard. And the legacy of their heroic acts continues on.
News4Jax.com
UNF professor says DeSantis’s move to defund DEI programs a political stunt, no evidence of indoctrination
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Professors and students are weighing in on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s plan to abolish DEI offices at Florida’s state colleges and universities. DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. On Tuesday, the governor said he plans to eliminate funding for those initiatives as well as critical race theory initiatives at institutions of higher education.
Action News Jax
Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023
A Jacksonville restaurant has made it on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville dental facility knows drill when it comes to giving kids in need a smile
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Let’s face it, going to the dentist isn’t always fun for everyone. But at West Beaches Dental Care, it was a whole different vibe Saturday for “Give Kids a Smile Day.”. The local dental facility helped families by offering dental care for their...
