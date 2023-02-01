ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire

BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two injured after shooting at Food Lion on Peters Creek Road

Roanoke City – One person is in custody after a shooting at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke Saturday night. According to Roanoke police, two people were shot. Police say there is no threat to the community. As of 10:30 p.m. there was caution tape and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon

ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Danville police asks for community help to identify wanted man

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville PD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man they say has been involved with thefts from vehicles. Police say the man seen in the photo above was involved in stealing things from vehicles during the week of Jan. 31. DPD did...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man reunited with father’s Medal of Honor

ROANOKE, Va. – Robert Wilkin has spent decades trying to find his father’s Medal of Honor after he was first awarded it back when he was a child. Wilkin’s father was U.S. Army Corporal Edward Wilkin. Cpl. Wilkin repeatedly went ahead of his unit and engaged the German forces alone, and later evacuated wounded soldiers from the battlefield despite heavy enemy fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Celestial Ceramics shares personalized, unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a unique gift idea for your significant other, or searching for a fun activity to do with your friends?. Celestial Ceramics in Roanoke offers options to paint mugs, wine glasses and more. Celeste Hodges, owner of Celestial Ceramics, stopped by 10 News to show some things you can paint, and gave some pointers!
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Trophy Tour: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones

Martinsville, Va. – The WSLS 1st and 10 Trophy Tour heads southside to Martinsville. We check in with another team that’s become a perennial playoff power under coach Bobby Martin. The Bulldogs coach had a multiple event state champion in track and field at his disposal, and those...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy