Downtown Lynchburg Association accepting applications for entrepreneurship course
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A program aimed at spurring downtown development is recruiting in Lynchburg. The Downtown Lynchburg Association is taking applications for “Launch LYH,” a program for anyone looking to start or expand their business in downtown Lynchburg. Applicants will take part in an eight-week entrepreneurship course...
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire
BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
Two injured after shooting at Food Lion on Peters Creek Road
Roanoke City – One person is in custody after a shooting at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke Saturday night. According to Roanoke police, two people were shot. Police say there is no threat to the community. As of 10:30 p.m. there was caution tape and...
Leesville Road Elementary School dismisses students early due to odor
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Robert Johnson, Campbell County Schools Superintendent, said the “unidentifiable odor” that caused Leesville Road Elementary School students to be released early on Thursday was a chemical smell coming from a carpet spray. Out of an abundance of caution, the school closed for...
Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon
ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
Danville police asks for community help to identify wanted man
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville PD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man they say has been involved with thefts from vehicles. Police say the man seen in the photo above was involved in stealing things from vehicles during the week of Jan. 31. DPD did...
The Deep Blue Ridge: Former prison inmate carves life’s story in wood for all to see
Vinton – One Vinton man is hoping his story of hardships and hard-time inspires others to persevere and he does so by telling his story through wood. “I see things in wood in art,” he said. “My hands for some reason have to continually move. I think it is a creative instinct.”
Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
Roanoke man reunited with father’s Medal of Honor
ROANOKE, Va. – Robert Wilkin has spent decades trying to find his father’s Medal of Honor after he was first awarded it back when he was a child. Wilkin’s father was U.S. Army Corporal Edward Wilkin. Cpl. Wilkin repeatedly went ahead of his unit and engaged the German forces alone, and later evacuated wounded soldiers from the battlefield despite heavy enemy fire.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
Celestial Ceramics shares personalized, unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a unique gift idea for your significant other, or searching for a fun activity to do with your friends?. Celestial Ceramics in Roanoke offers options to paint mugs, wine glasses and more. Celeste Hodges, owner of Celestial Ceramics, stopped by 10 News to show some things you can paint, and gave some pointers!
Trophy Tour: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones
Martinsville, Va. – The WSLS 1st and 10 Trophy Tour heads southside to Martinsville. We check in with another team that’s become a perennial playoff power under coach Bobby Martin. The Bulldogs coach had a multiple event state champion in track and field at his disposal, and those...
