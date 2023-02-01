Read full article on original website
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle
Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what...
Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed
Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed. The actress died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to her external examination report, which ET obtained. In addition to arteriosclerotic, which is the buildup of substances in and on the artery walls, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which refers to heart...
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Discuss Filmmaking, Nudity and More as a Married Couple (Exclusive)
For Alison Brie and Dave Franco, making films together as a married couple has some very important benefits. The couple came out for the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about collaborating creatively. "She...
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift. She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck...
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
Connie Britton and Jason Katims Reflect on Their 'Friday Night Lights' Reunion for 'Dear Edward' (Exclusive)
Over a decade after Friday Night Lights ended in 2011, executive producer Jason Katims and star Connie Britton have reunited for another "good cry" with the Apple TV+ series adaptation of Ann Napolitano's novel, Dear Edward. While speaking to ET's Denny Directo, the two reflected on working together again on the powerful new series.
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus
Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers. The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford)...
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
