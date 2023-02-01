ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Eating Disorder Battle

Jane Fonda is opening up about her past eating disorder battle. The 85-year-old actress appeared on the latest episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed how much bulimia impacted her life in her younger years. "In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered...
KTVB

Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed

Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed. The actress died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to her external examination report, which ET obtained. In addition to arteriosclerotic, which is the buildup of substances in and on the artery walls, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which refers to heart...
KTVB

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
KTVB

Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
KTVB

'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
KTVB

Selena Gomez Doesn't Edit Out Her Pimple in Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez went all natural in three makeup-free selfies posted to Instagram on Wednesday. The Only Murders In The Building star photographed herself without editing out a pimple on her face. Gomez captioned the carousel, "Me." In the photos, Gomez's hair is down and she wears a simple blue turtleneck.
KTVB

Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'

Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
KTVB

Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller

Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
KTVB

'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers. The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford)...
KTVB

Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair

Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
KTVB

Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
KTVB

Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...

