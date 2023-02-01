ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video

By Jason Raven
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoZPd_0kZMte8Z00

WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) – Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial Wednesday.

The prosecution shared data gathered from cell phones belonging to Alex, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh with the jury. A cell phone forensic expert from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) explained what was in that data.

After detailing phone records, Lieutenant Britt Dove was asked about any photos or videos taken on cell phones belonging to the Murdaughs. He found a video taken on Paul’s phone around 8:44 p.m. the night of the murders.

It shows Paul checking on a dog in one of the kennels. Lt. Dove testified three distinct voices can be heard in the footage.

Cell phone video taken by Paul Murdaugh

Prosecutors say Paul, Maggie and Alex were speaking in the video. In court, Murdaugh appeared to cry when it was played.

Later in the day, two of Paul’s friends testified one of the voices in the footage belonged to Alex.

Murdaugh had said the last time he had seen his family was at supper. The prosecution said this video places Murdaugh at the scene of the murders minutes before his family was killed.

In court Wednesday, Lt. Dove talked about data in the phones that records steps and phone orientation. He laid out Paul’s and Maggie’s final movements before their phones stopped showing activity.

The defense focused their attention on steps recorded by Alex’s phone and when the phone belonging to Maggie changed it’s orientation one last time around 9:06 pm. No steps were recorded from Maggie’s phone at that time. This was also around the time Alex called Maggie.

ALSO ON WJBF: Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead

Defense attorney Phillip Barber questioned Lt. Dove about this. Dove said, “It appears the phones were not together being moved by the same person because they are both not recording steps.”

The prosecution brought the call log for Alex’s phone. According to Lt. Dove, a gap was discovered in that log. Calls placed to Maggie on the night of the murder did not appear in his phone log among other calls.

Maggie’s phone records showed Alex had called her five times that evening. Records show each call was not answered.

Court is in recess until 9:30 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

(AP) – For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Antelope Valley Press

Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi

WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
HANAHAN, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alex Murdaugh’s phone data entered as evidence in murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The trial of former lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh continued today as more witnesses took the stand. The State hopes to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Murdaugh murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul on their family property back in 2021. All morning today, the defense...
ISLANDTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters

A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver

The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy