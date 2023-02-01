Read full article on original website
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
Springfield dispensaries approved to sell recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) approved licenses for some Springfield dispensaries, allowing them to sell recreational marijuana. DHSS announced Thursday, February 2nd that 90 percent of medical marijuana dispensaries had applied for a license to sell recreational weed in December. The department had 60 days from the application […]
KYTV
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began issuing dispensary permits early. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
ozarksalive.com
Walter Majors, and what might have come to Springfield
Walter Majors wasn’t here. Technically he was — in the early years of his life, the ones we in the Ozarks generally try to claim. The first generation of his family to be born free, Majors began his life in Springfield, presumably at home, the same decade the railroad arrived a few blocks away. On the cutting edge of the time’s technology, he drove a defining moment in the city’s history when he took a car — that he built — around the city square in 1901.
KYTV
Springfield hospitals lift visitor flu restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For those visiting Springfield hospitals, the restricted visitor regulations have been lifted because of fewer flu cases. “As of 8 a.m., this morning, we did drop our visitor restriction for kiddos, you know, ages 14 and under, for our inpatient areas with the exception of NICU for the little babies. Because of that, we are still seeing some respiratory illnesses in those little ones. So for the older kiddos or family members that they would like to come in and visit then they are allowed,” said Christy Bos, an Infection Prevention Specialist at Mercy.
KYTV
DIGGING DEEPER: Springfield police mental health crisis protocol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 took a deeper look into mental health crisis training Springfield police officers undergo following a deadly officer-involved shooting. “The one entity that you will get when you call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it’s the police department, we are the response for pretty much anything everybody wants,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “We do everything we can to provide additional resources, training, and education to officers to better handle some of those calls.”
KYTV
Springfield city leaders decide new marijuana zoning rules
KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports.
KYTV
Buddy Check 3: Local donation provides more help for Lymphedema patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Buddy Check 3 is a partnership between KY3, The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, and Mercy and CoxHealth Hospitals. Those organizations work continually to care for people with breast cancer. And so do local families. Recently, two sisters honored their mom with a donation to BCFO...
Highlandville mayor puts entire police force on administrative leave
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has put every remaining police officer on administrative leave after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department focuses on community policing; NAACP says its a step in the right direction
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department focuses on working with the community. “We want to have a positive interaction with not only kids but anybody in the community that we can,” Major Stacey Parton says. He says that looks a lot of different ways, from showing up...
Highlandville mayor dissolves entire police force amid investigation
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — The mayor of Highlandville has dissolved the police force after one of two paid officers resigned in January. A letter from Mayor Clint Ellingsworth to the Highlandville Police Department reads: It has come to out attention, [due] to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the alleged domestic assault on Bradley Court […]
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Springfield Business Journal
From the Ground Up: Element by Westin
General contractor: Thomas Construction (Osage Beach) Engineers: Anderson Engineering Inc., civil; Mettemeyer Engineering LLC, structural; and CJD Engineering LLC, mechanical, electrical and plumbing. Size: 71,396 square feet. Cost: Would not disclose. Lender: None. Estimated completion: August. Project description: Springfield is getting a four-story Marriott-branded hotel near the intersection of National...
lebanonmissouri.org
Mayor Jared Carr announces Lebanon Project 2040
Mayor Jared Carr announced the kickoff of Lebanon Project 2040 at his annual State of the City address on Feb. 2. Lebanon Project 2040 is the City’s comprehensive plan to map out the future for the next 20 years and beyond. Simply put, a comprehensive plan provides Lebanon leadership...
KYTV
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
