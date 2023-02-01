If the teachers would teach the subjects needed to successfully get and hold a job, this bill wouldn't be needed. The constant erosion of standardized national test scores point to a failure to educate in reading, writing and math. Placing political and social ideology propaganda over what the student needs to succeed in life is true issue here. Each teacher prepares a lesson plan, unless they are in the last century, they already have that on a computer database for the principle to rreview, prior to instruction to verify it meets the districts guidelines. How hard is it to make that available to the public, unless there is something to hide. These shouldn't be Top Secret documents.
Thank God, we should even have to do this but the left has made parents to have to take a stand to protect our children
Having just read the bill, as evil and despicable as its motives are, there are so many ways around it and loopholes from so much vagueness, that it basically does a whole lot of nothing, for a bunch of problems that don't exist, and aren't occuring...which have never occurred and are unlikely to ever occur. So bravo... the obvious virtual signaling and bigotry come through loud and clear.🙄
