wegotthiscovered.com
An outrageously underrated entry in a campy horror franchise is back to impale its naysayers
For several decades, the long-standing Friday the 13th franchise has successfully terrified thrill-seeking viewers and built its foundation on the eye-watering appearance of its main villain Jason Voorhees. And while a selection of movies in the iconic film series have experienced their fair share of criticism, many of which relied on cheesy special effects and slothful storytelling, one film, in particular, stands out as an underrated entry that rightfully deserves its moment in the spotlight — and that would be 2001’s Jason X.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning dark fantasy that got a reboot instead of a sequel inherits a fresh wave of admiration
The first two decades of the 21st Century were defined by the colossal number of YA literary adaptations being thrown into multiplexes with reckless abandon, with the misses dramatically outnumbering the hits. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was one of the small exceptions to the rule, though, but still didn’t get a money-spinning franchise to call its own.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irreverent Netflix original proves it’s better late than never by unwrapping a Top 10 spot in 51 countries
Every year without fail, the most-watched charts on every major streaming service become swamped with festive movies designed to capitalize on the season of goodwill. Inevitably, almost all of them find plenty of eyeballs, but Netflix’s The Price of Family has decided to wait until the first day of February to suddenly become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting Disney Plus is reigniting fury over the franchise’s greatest failure
After a record-breaking long gap between its theatrical release and its streaming premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now finally made its Disney Plus debut. While you’d think that would be nothing but a cause for celebration for Marvel fans everywhere, unfortunately the acclaimed awards magnet being easier to watch than ever before has only increased criticism of the film, from its frustratingly murky lightning to lingering resentment over one of the franchise’s biggest failures.
wegotthiscovered.com
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
NME
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ star Dominique Thorne fuels the rumor mill for a ‘Black Panther’ star to appear in the show
Dominique Thorne made her debut as Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thorne sounds keen to return the favor to have a major character appear in her Disney Plus series. Riri Williams is only a fairly recent addition to the comics canon, but saw her cinematic debut barely a...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista diehards debate the real reasons he’s desperate to be done with Drax and the MCU
It’s been known for a long time that Dave Bautista has been gearing himself up to exit the MCU. We’ve known as far back as 2021 that the wrestler-turned-actor would likely not be returning to the role of Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, it’s starting to hit home a bit more now that the final film is just around the corner. The actor has recently doubled down on his decision in an appearance on The Tonight Show where he said that he would never return to Drax.
wegotthiscovered.com
Inspired fan-casting offers the perfect way to get Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in James Gunn’s DCU
For better or for worse, a whole new chapter of the DCU will be getting underway in 2025 when James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc kicks off. Of course, the path that lead to this moment wasn’t without its collateral damage, with Henry Cavill being infamously ousted from his role as Superman mere months after teasing a return to the character in Black Adam’s post-credits scene. The titular hero of that film, played by Dwayne Johnson, was also given the boot.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 8th installment in a horror franchise that’s fast running out of gas sucks the soul from its streaming host
There isn’t a high-profile horror franchise on the planet that hasn’t suffered from the law of diminishing returns at least once, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stating an oxymoronic case for the James Wan-backed monolith falling into an all-too-familiar trap. The series is now...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ paved the way for the perfect spinoff, but Marvel is legally forbidden from making it
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at long last making its Disney Plus debut, Marvel fans are revisiting the stunning superhero sequel all over again. And among all the other benefits of having the movie on streaming, it’s allowing them to thirst over the film’s villain from the comfort of their own home. Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) instantly made a big impact on folks with his long-awaited MCU arrival, so obviously the hope is high that he’ll return before long.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
