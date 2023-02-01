ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

wfirnews.com

State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor

Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
CAVE SPRING, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz

A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WIRTZ, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
Cheryl E Preston

Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side

Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany County Board Of Supervisors Gets Advice Concerning Economic Development

Brian Reed, Mount Rogers Planning District Commission’s deputy director, presented his views of the potential for economic development in The Alleghany Highlands to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors on Sat., Jan. 28. At the called work session, County Administrator Reid Walters introduced Reed who shared ways Appalachian towns and counties farther to the west of Alleghany Co. have developed their resources to draw tourists and new businesses to the area. He shared examples from Bland Co., Grayson Co., St. Paul, Galax, Marion, Wytheville and Abingdon concerning the strides those localities have made to strengthen their economies. Jessica Littlejohn, vice-president of Hurt &...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County School Board discusses VDOE error

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Schools and other Virginia school divisions are looking at what sort of effect the Department of Education’s mistake will have. During a work session meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Roanoke County School Board discussed the error and talked about what changes will be coming to their finances because of it.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vinton redevelopment projects strive to bring new opportunities

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — Vinton’s redevelopment projects are underway and aim to help the town move with changing times. “We want to keep that small town feel while having big town opportunities,” said Vinton’s Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley. That means finding a use for every building, increasing foot traffic, and bringing in more opportunities for eating and shopping.
VINTON, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards

The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire

BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
BEDFORD, VA
Virginian Review

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WSLS

The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
ROANOKE, VA

