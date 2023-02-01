Read full article on original website
State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor
Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
'Please be careful':1-acre brush fire extinguished by Roanoke County firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department took to the fields off of Dogwood Road to put out a brush fire that ended up burning about an acre. The fire never threatened any structure, RCFRD said, but the first responders warned the community to be careful.
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
Botetourt County increasing security at schools
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
Alleghany County Board Of Supervisors Gets Advice Concerning Economic Development
Brian Reed, Mount Rogers Planning District Commission’s deputy director, presented his views of the potential for economic development in The Alleghany Highlands to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors on Sat., Jan. 28. At the called work session, County Administrator Reid Walters introduced Reed who shared ways Appalachian towns and counties farther to the west of Alleghany Co. have developed their resources to draw tourists and new businesses to the area. He shared examples from Bland Co., Grayson Co., St. Paul, Galax, Marion, Wytheville and Abingdon concerning the strides those localities have made to strengthen their economies. Jessica Littlejohn, vice-president of Hurt &...
Roanoke County School Board discusses VDOE error
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Schools and other Virginia school divisions are looking at what sort of effect the Department of Education’s mistake will have. During a work session meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Roanoke County School Board discussed the error and talked about what changes will be coming to their finances because of it.
Some say lawsuit aiming to clarify murky legal waters surrounding creekbed ownership could jeopardize Craig Creek access
A confluence of geography, recreation and legal precedent has set the stage for a civil trial scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Craig County Circuit Court that some say could lead to a popular stream being closed to recreation. Briar Oak Properties LLC, which owns at least one parcel...
Vinton redevelopment projects strive to bring new opportunities
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — Vinton’s redevelopment projects are underway and aim to help the town move with changing times. “We want to keep that small town feel while having big town opportunities,” said Vinton’s Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley. That means finding a use for every building, increasing foot traffic, and bringing in more opportunities for eating and shopping.
Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards
The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
The untold story of an African American community in Rocky Mount
A new exhibit at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount tells the untold story of the African American community’s impact on the Town’s growth. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports:
Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire
BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington
Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
