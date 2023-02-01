Read full article on original website
LCFD rescues three from fire on Pershing Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive. The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. Three people were rescued from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD Chief Carter. One person was airlifted.
12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
Sulphur Park to Park Half Marathon road closures
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is reminding residents that there will be some road closures for the Park to Park Marathon tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2023. The following roads and lanes will be closed will be from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ruth St. from Cypress St. to...
Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023. Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug. Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23,...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
Developer plans truck stop, fuel station in Welsh
A local developer is planning to build a new truck stop on the north side of Interstate 10 in Welsh, just north of the Henderson Implement building,. Welsh Mayor Karl Arceneaux said Thursday the developer recently purchased six-and-a-half acres to build the truck stop. “I think this means growth for...
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18 wheeler impacts I10 East near the 864 area in Orange County
Orange County — Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has posted pictures of an accident that's impacting traffic. An 18 wheeler has overturned shortly before noon on Interstate 10 East near mile marker 864, directly in front of Rickenjacks restaurant. Please use an alternate route if possible.
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
Two Lake Arthur residents cited for hunting and fishing violations
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Lake Arthur residents for alleged hunting and fishing violations. David P. Williams, 32, and April L. Williams, 38, were cited for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road, hunting during illegal hours, and taking game fish using illegal methods.
Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at a local club on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver...
Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Rodeo continues through Saturday
1:45 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’ Burton Coliseum. 2 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (Texas Roadhouse Family Day) 7:30 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (KPLC TV 7 Family Night)
Authorities warn of scams reported in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.
