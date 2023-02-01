Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
WTOP
Messi’s goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — After Lionel Messi’s second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday, the team was urged to lighten their superstar’s load. Messi struck with a typical curling strike in...
WTOP
US sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup
The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and...
Comments / 0