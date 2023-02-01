Read full article on original website
US sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup
The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and...
Germany gets 1st and 2nd at bobsled worlds; US takes 3rd
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany took first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship Saturday, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes,...
Chile wildfires spread amid heat wave as death toll rises
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile extended an emergency declaration to yet another region on Saturday as firefighters struggled to control dozens of raging wildfires that have claimed at least 22 lives amid a scorching heat wave that has broken records. The government declared a state of catastrophe in the...
