Wisconsin State

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths

Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
WISCONSIN STATE
PLANetizen

Wisconsin Workers Struggle to Find Affordable Housing

A debate over workforce housing is brewing in Wisconsin communities as housing costs rise and workers struggle to find affordable housing near their jobs. Writing in Urban Milwaukee, Evan Casey describes the mounting crisis. As Casey explains, “Wisconsin has a shortage of more than 123,000 rental units, according to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free tax preparation: MATC program fills 'huge need' for community

MILWAUKEE - A service in the Milwaukee area is taking some of the stress out of tax season while keeping money in your pocket. Milwaukee Area Technical College is offering an option that may help you get your taxes done for free. "Everyone likes a refund," said MATC accounting instructor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailydodge.com

Born Hopeful Medicinal Marijuana Bill Can Get To The Governor’s Desk

(Beaver Dam) A medical marijuana bill could come before Wisconsin legislators during the 2023 session. Governor Tony Evers has said he will propose medical marijuana in his next state budget and reintroduce a plan to legalize it for recreational use. The needle has moved slightly with Republican leaders to get...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI

