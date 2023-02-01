Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DHS Announces Immunization Updates For Children In Child Care Centers And Schools
Starting this fall, Wisconsin parents will have to prove their kids are protected against chickenpox, according to a recent news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. News Release. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers...
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths
Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
Badger Herald
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
PLANetizen
Wisconsin Workers Struggle to Find Affordable Housing
A debate over workforce housing is brewing in Wisconsin communities as housing costs rise and workers struggle to find affordable housing near their jobs. Writing in Urban Milwaukee, Evan Casey describes the mounting crisis. As Casey explains, “Wisconsin has a shortage of more than 123,000 rental units, according to the...
nbc15.com
Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free tax preparation: MATC program fills 'huge need' for community
MILWAUKEE - A service in the Milwaukee area is taking some of the stress out of tax season while keeping money in your pocket. Milwaukee Area Technical College is offering an option that may help you get your taxes done for free. "Everyone likes a refund," said MATC accounting instructor...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Wisconsin to vote on work requirements for welfare amid workforce crisis
Wisconsin voters will have a chance to weigh in on work requirements for able-bodied adults on welfare in the April election, as the state deals with low labor participation.
dailydodge.com
Born Hopeful Medicinal Marijuana Bill Can Get To The Governor’s Desk
(Beaver Dam) A medical marijuana bill could come before Wisconsin legislators during the 2023 session. Governor Tony Evers has said he will propose medical marijuana in his next state budget and reintroduce a plan to legalize it for recreational use. The needle has moved slightly with Republican leaders to get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
wpr.org
Divergent trends: Young adults in Wisconsin dying at higher rates, while older adults are living longer
Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
