Wausaukee fire victim identified

MARINETTE — The name of the person who died in a fire last month in the Village of Wausaukee has been released.

The victim has been identified as Justin L. Delain, 41, 616 Elizabeth St., according to Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller. In a press release, the sheriff said an autopsy was performed Jan. 31 and preliminary findings show Delain died as a result of the fire. The fire happend on Jan. 23.

The cause of the fire remains under review by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall’s Office and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.