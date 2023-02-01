ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Woman faces charge in stolen car crash that killed toddler

By AP
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat.

The 31-year-old woman faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. It was not clear Wednesday if she had yet appeared before a judge.

Zarion Robinson's mother told police her son was in the unlocked car late Friday when she went back inside her home to get something. While she was inside, someone drove away in the car with the boy still in the rear seat, according to a medical examiner’s report.

A few minutes later the car struck a minivan.

Paramedics found Zarion crying and still partly strapped in his car seat which had overturned and was facing down on the rear seat’s floor, the report said.

The boy later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman driving the stolen car also was injured and hospitalized.

The occupants of the minivan ran away after the crash.

