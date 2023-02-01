RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.

