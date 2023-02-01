ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

chapelboro.com

Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher

A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
PITTSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
Up and Coming Weekly

Pechmann Center offers fishing classes

All fly tying starts at Pechmann Center with putting thread on the hook with a jam knot. This consists of making thread wraps over the main thread itself, where the tension holds it in place. “We suggest starting simple,” Matthew Rieger, education specialist at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
chathamjournal.com

Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501

Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a Saturday morning shooting at a Brier Creek apartment complex. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived to the scene on Sweet Oaks Drive just before 3 a.m. and found crime scene tape around the building. One man was shot and taken to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture

RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
RALEIGH, NC
