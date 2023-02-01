Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Frustration, confusion continues for parents as more school lockdowns enacted in Wake County
ZEBULON, N.C. — A hostile week of social media threats toward schools continued on Friday morning as multiple lockdowns were enacted on Friday morning at several schools in Wake County. The news spread shortly after many parents had dropped their children off at school, prompting some to turn around...
'Cannot make sense of it': Wake County families on edge after series of school lockdowns
Another school day was cut short in Wake County after school threats prompted two lockdowns in Zebulon and Raleigh on Friday.
Continued threats lead to more Wake County school lockdowns, early dismissals Friday
ZEBULON, N.C. — A hostile week of social media threats toward schools continued on Friday morning as multiple lockdowns were enacted on Friday morning at several schools in Wake County. The news spread shortly after many parents had dropped their children off at school, prompting some to turn around...
New tech in Durham schools makes some students, parents feel 'spied on'
DURHAM, N.C. — A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. The software is called Gaggle. It monitors student activity on both school and personal devices – and the state approved it for use in any school system. Both...
More social media threats, more lockdowns and few answers for worried Wake parents
ZEBULON, N.C. — A week of social media threats targeting Wake County schools ended Friday with a series of lockdowns but with no answers about the culprits. Parents of students from Raleigh to Zebulon scrambled to pick up frightened children, to calm fears and to raise questions after six schools endured some level of lockdown.
chapelboro.com
Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher
A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Parents concerned after student with loaded gun caused Code Red lockdown at Rolesville High School
A student with a loaded gun caused the Code Red lockdown at Rolesville High School on Wednesday morning.
Durham police officers financial incentives to recruit new officers
DURHAM, N.C. — It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies. WRAL News got a look at how the new strategies are working out – and what they are....
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
WRAL
Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
Up and Coming Weekly
Pechmann Center offers fishing classes
All fly tying starts at Pechmann Center with putting thread on the hook with a jam knot. This consists of making thread wraps over the main thread itself, where the tension holds it in place. “We suggest starting simple,” Matthew Rieger, education specialist at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education...
chathamjournal.com
Controversial “501 Landing” shopping center coming to Northeast Chatham on 15-501
Pittsboro, NC – BOLD Development Group has announced that construction of the 501 Landing shopping center is underway and is on target to open for business this summer. The shopping center is located 10329 US Hwy 15-501 across from the Harris Teeter Chatham Downs Shopping Center. The center consists of two buildings, each 7,200 square feet. The end units have a shared, partially-covered outdoor patio area. The property is for retail, office and/or medical use.
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
WRAL
Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a Saturday morning shooting at a Brier Creek apartment complex. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived to the scene on Sweet Oaks Drive just before 3 a.m. and found crime scene tape around the building. One man was shot and taken to...
WRAL
Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
Uwharrie Charter edges Avery County for second dual-team wrestling title
Greensboro, N.C. — Uwharrie Charter took the 1A dual-team wrestling state championship on Saturday, edging defending state champion Avery County 39-36. The win gives Uwharrie Charter its second dual-team wrestling title in school history. The Eagles had four wrestlers pin their opponents and picked up a forfeit in the...
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
MLK Black History Month parade returns in Durham
The parade starts at Noon at W. G. Pearson Elementary School on Fayetteville Street and ends at NC Central University.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0