Trading 212 parts ways with co-founder Borislav Nedialkov
Trading 212 has a void to fill at its FCA-regulated business in London, following the departure of two key players, Raj Somal and Borislav Nedialkov. First named Avus Capital, Borislav Nedialkov founded Trading 212 with its CEO Ivan Ashminov in Bulgaria in 2004. It was later incorporated in London and was the first retail UK broker to offer commission-free trading and its core product portfolio consists of stocks, ETFs, FX, and derivatives products.
Invast Global ramps up its offering with 10 soft commodity CFDs
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has expanded its offering with the addition of ten soft commodity CFDs, which increases their index and commodity CFD offering to 35 instruments. Invast’s institutional clients can now trade natural, cultivated products such as Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Copper, Coffee Robusta, Coffee Arabica, US Heating Oil,...
Kraken exits Middle East, closes UAE office
Digital currency exchange Kraken will close down its operations in Abu Dhabi, UAE and lay off the majority of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa. According to a Bloomberg report, the move comes as part of a retrenchment that involves cutting almost a third of its global workforce, another sign of consolidation in the battered crypto industry.
Morgan Stanley launches ETF platform with six ESG-focused products by Calvert
“These new ETFs will resonate strongly with investors who seek competitive investment results while promoting positive change and supporting companies that are leaders in improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes.”. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an exchange-traded fund platform with the listing of six Calvert ETFs on NYSE...
VVF invests $5 million in Everscale, a potential Layer 2 solution for Venom blockchain
“For us, this is a strategic investment aimed at the technological development of projects and teams around technologies that we focus on and actively develop. In particular, we are talking about the Venom blockchain project and its ecosystem, which is planned to be launched soon and for which Everscale is a potential Layer 2 solution.”
OANDA taps Standard Chartered for FX prime brokerage, payments, collections, and FX hedging
“Standard Chartered’s ability to offer a one stop Cloud-based solution that encompasses foreign exchange, prime brokerage, payments, collections, and FX hedging is aligned with our mission to efficiently support our retail and corporate clients across the globe.”. Standard Chartered Bank has been appointed as OANDA’s cash management bank for...
Lirunex Limited recruits Waleed Salah as head of MENA sales
Maldives-based brokerage firm Lirunex Limited has secured the services of Waleed Salah, who joined the company in the role of its head of sales for the MENA region. For his latest stint, Salah has landed at AssetsFX, a registered FX broker in Kingstown St. Vincent and the Grendadines. He spent two months in the role of head of sales for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Stash appoints Liza Landsman as CEO to further grow investing app
Stash is an investing and banking app with over 2 million active subscribers. Its subscription plans start at just $3 a month, and offer a range of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. Stash, the innovative fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, has appointed Liza...
Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings launch JV for crypto asset custodian in Japan
“Zodia Custody is both proud and excited to be working with SBI DAH to help set up SBI Zodia Custody; the first tier 1 crypto asset custodian for institutions in Japan.”. Standard Chartered’s crypto asset subsidiary Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings have agreed to launch a joint venture in Japan that will act as a Japan-based crypto assets custodian, targeting institutional clients.
