The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
3 Dow Stocks That Make for Screaming Buys in February
Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, there are three amazing deals hiding in plain sight.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February
Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside
Palantir helps governments and corporations make smarter decisions. Snowflake could capitalize on exponentially growing data. Shopify's ecosystem could capture future e-commerce growth.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in February
Now is the time to buy the rebound in tech stocks with the ones that generate generous income.
Why This Investing Legend Thinks Stocks Could Drop Another 20%
Brace yourself for further economic woes.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Rapidly rising interest rates and recessionary fears decimated the Nasdaq Composite in 2022. Bear markets have consistently been an opportune time for long-term investors to put their money to work. These fast-paced stocks have the necessary catalysts to bounce back following a difficult year.
3 Stocks With Short-Squeeze Potential in February
After a bullish January, these stocks have entered the crosshairs of short-squeeze hunters.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen is building a big stake in Nordstrom, report says. The retailer's stock has surged 34% on the news.
The Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman is one of the department-store chain's largest non-family shareholders already, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns stocks could drop another 50% this year—but he doesn’t say to stay away from markets entirely
The top investor has some words of despair, and hope, for people looking to get into the stock market this year.
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
Ultra-high-yield dividend equities can be fraught with risk. However, these top income vehicles won't keep investors up at night.
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers volumes snap three-month losing streak
Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes rose in January, an indication that investor confidence in the financial markets is rebounding after having been fairly mixed over the past few months. More buyers came into the market last month amid recent stock gains that have been...
financefeeds.com
Morgan Stanley launches ETF platform with six ESG-focused products by Calvert
“These new ETFs will resonate strongly with investors who seek competitive investment results while promoting positive change and supporting companies that are leaders in improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes.”. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an exchange-traded fund platform with the listing of six Calvert ETFs on NYSE...
