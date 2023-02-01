Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice

The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff went through a reshuffle over the last few weeks. One major change that occurred was that Ryan Day promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline, an outstanding recruiter and receivers coach, will get a shot to run the entire offense. Though it’s not yet known if he’s going to Read more... The post Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO