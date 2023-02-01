ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice

By Dan Hope, Griffin Strom, Garrick Hodge, Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Road games define Buckeyes next season

The Ohio State football team is already looking toward next season. They have one of the toughest schedules in the country. That’s mainly because they have some of the hardest road games to play of anyone in the country. Road games will define the season. After playing some relatively...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job

The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff went through a reshuffle over the last few weeks. One major change that occurred was that Ryan Day promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline, an outstanding recruiter and receivers coach, will get a shot to run the entire offense. Though it’s not yet known if he’s going to Read more... The post Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin

Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy