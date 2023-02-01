Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice

Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from Picasso
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at home
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 Minnesota
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2024 Offensive Lineman Marc Nave Jr. Says Ohio State is "At The Top" of His List Following His Offer
Whenever Marc Nave Jr. reflects on his first-ever memories of football, Ohio State comes to mind. Somewhere at the Nave household, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound 2024 Ohio offensive lineman swears there’s photographic evidence of him sporting former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller’s jersey when he was seven years old.
Ohio State Football: Road games define Buckeyes next season
The Ohio State football team is already looking toward next season. They have one of the toughest schedules in the country. That’s mainly because they have some of the hardest road games to play of anyone in the country. Road games will define the season. After playing some relatively...
Ohio State has best uniforms in college football, per 247Sports
Every college football season around Columbus, Ohio, there is a debate that rages when it comes to Ohio State. This is not necessarily about what happens on the field -- although that certainly occurs as well -- but about the Buckeye uniforms. The traditionalists believe the Scarlet and Gray should...
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job
The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff went through a reshuffle over the last few weeks. One major change that occurred was that Ryan Day promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline, an outstanding recruiter and receivers coach, will get a shot to run the entire offense. Though it’s not yet known if he’s going to Read more... The post Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State vs. Michigan: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds
Ohio State basketball will look to carry over its recent success against Michigan in Ann Arbor Sunday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin
Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
Meet Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day
The National Signing Day has officially passed, which means the 2023 recruiting cycle is basically over. After being a field goal away from reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Ohio State football enters the season full of pressure and expectations. They finished with the fifth-best recruiting class in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Falls to Penn State, 29-9, in Front of a Sold-Out Covelli Center in Columbus
Ohio State welcomed top-ranked Penn State into a sold-out Covelli Center on Friday with an upset in mind. However, the dual between the No. 5 Buckeyes and No. 1 Nittany Lions ended with the same result as many of the program's past matchups: With Penn State on top. Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Ohio Running Back Jordan Marshall Includes Ohio State in His Top Four
Ohio State has made the final four for its top running back target in the class of 2024. On Thursday, four-star Cincinnati prospect Jordan Marshall placed the Buckeyes in the same company as Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound running back is considered the 105th-best prospect in the 2024...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin
Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
columbusunderground.com
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
