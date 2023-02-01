Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Oak Hill Reserve prepares to launch in Newnan
Following the success of Kolter Homes’ southside community Cresswind Peachtree City, the company is introducing a new active adult concept at Oak Hill Reserve in Newnan. Oak Hill Reserve is an age-restricted community that features an intimate enclave of 43 homesites in the Atlanta area. The new homes debuting at Oak Hill Reserve preview the evolution of Kolter Homes’ enhanced floorplan lineup. Reports are that Kolter Homes will be open for sale by early March.
Newnan Times-Herald
Juanita Pate
Leila Juanita "Nita" Pate, 76, of Shiloh passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at her residence. Memorial Services were held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home in Manchester. The Rev. Gene Turner will be officiating the service. Her final resting place will be in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Senoia.
Newnan Times-Herald
Homelessness in Coweta County
As the temperature started to drop one Monday afternoon, the Newnan City Church parking lot was filling up. A tiny dog wrapped in an equally tiny, well-loved pink dog sweater, peered out the driver’s window of an old white sedan. She perched comfortably on the driver’s lap as they...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County hosts state training for training officers
Members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office led a field training officer training program in the county this week that was attended by 60 law enforcement officers from across the state. “We’ve got people from as far away as Savannah,” said Sgt. Kevin Yarbrough, one of the leaders of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Mrs. Sybil Pike
Mrs. Sybil Nadine Hardy Pike, age 84, of Franklin passed away January 30, 2023. Her funeral will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Harmony Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service in the Church Cemetery. Her body will lie in state at the church from 1- 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ms. Patsy O. Moran
Ms. Patsy O. Moran passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 85 years of age. Born Dec. 6, 1937, in Moreland, Ms. Patsy was the daughter of the late Leonard and Thelma Rooks. She was a lifelong resident of Coweta County, a member of Raymond Baptist Church and an adored bus driver for many years. She loved her family dearly and would do anything for them, and enjoyed shopping, gospel music, dancing and going to the casino.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta volunteers and community members celebrated for commitment
Coweta volunteers and nonprofit organizers were celebrated on Jan 26. at the 2023 Citizen of the Year awards ceremony. Kristen Webb with the Coweta Community Foundation said nine of the 10 nominees this year had direct ties to the foundation and the local nonprofit community. In that group, CCF Board Chair Cynthia Bennett was this year’s winner.
Newnan Times-Herald
Arbor Day Foundation names Newnan a 2022 Tree City USA
The Arbor Day Foundation named the city of Newnan a 2022 Tree City USA. This is the 33rd year the city has received this designation, recognizing Newnan's commitment to effective urban forest management. Mayor Keith Brady said the city is honored to be recognized for the 33rd year by the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan family looking to win big money on ‘Family Feud’
“Family Feud” is about to get the Newnan treatment. The Treutel family is competing on the popular daytime game show on Feb. 10 for a chance at $100,000 and a new car. As contestants, they will try to guess the best response to a survey question, and each family member plays until an answer is missed. Then, the other family gets a chance to steal and win the game. The family with the most points at the end of the round goes into the double round for fast money.
Newnan Times-Herald
Black History exhibit opens Saturday at de Sousa Slay Gallery
De Sousa Slay Gallery will hold an opening celebration for its new exhibit celebrating Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 4-6 p.m. The exhibit features work by a group of Black artists, some of whom will share their stories at the event. Live performances by singer/actor Karen Clark Green and dancer Olivia White will also highlight the event.
Newnan Times-Herald
Development Authority approves bond sale, agreement with county
The Coweta County Development Authority on Thursday approved the sale of bonds and a repayment agreement with Coweta County to help finance the Freyr battery plant. The members passed a resolution including two bonds, one for $20.8 million and one for $3.5 billion along with an intergovernmental agreement that the county would provide the authority with the money to pay the bonds.
Newnan Times-Herald
2023 Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival
Atlanta’s film festival season gets fully underway with this year’s Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. Since its founding in 2000, the fourteen-day film event has grown to become one of the city’s premiere showcases for important and impactful cinema. Longtime festival co-chair Jason Evans encourages attendees to see...
Newnan Times-Herald
110-mph chase ends in drug arrest
Authorities say a local man led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 110 mph before being arrested for fleeing, reckless driving and drug charges. Austin Scott White, 20, of Newnan, was allegedly driving his white Dodge truck on Interstate 85 near Exit 49 when he was clocked at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. When Coweta County sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop, White accelerated, according to the CCSO report.
Comments / 0