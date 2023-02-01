“Family Feud” is about to get the Newnan treatment. The Treutel family is competing on the popular daytime game show on Feb. 10 for a chance at $100,000 and a new car. As contestants, they will try to guess the best response to a survey question, and each family member plays until an answer is missed. Then, the other family gets a chance to steal and win the game. The family with the most points at the end of the round goes into the double round for fast money.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO