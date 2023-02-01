Read full article on original website
Related
Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses
About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
Ex-Eagle Scout James Bradley sentenced to 11 years for trying to join ISIS
A former Boy Scout arrested in New Jersey while boarding a Yemen-bound ship so he could join ISIS in the war-torn country was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Thursday. James Bradley, 21, and his lawyers had pleaded in court filings for a sentence of time-served, arguing he had been deradicalized through work he completed with a non-profit group after his arrest in 2021. But Judge Paul Engelmayer, in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, said that request was a “complete non-starter.” “I cannot foresee the future, none of us can,” Engelmayer said as he imposed the 11-year sentence, adding that the...
Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says
A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
Murder suspect busted in missing Florida Lyft driver Gary Levin’s car
A fugitive alleged murderer was arrested in North Carolina Thursday after leading cops on a wild police chase in a car belonging to a missing Lyft driver from Florida, police said. Beloved dad Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Gardens, vanished Monday after picking up fares in his red Kia Stinger, his shaken daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, told The Post. Matthew Scott Flores — who had a warrant out over an unrelated Florida murder — was busted driving Levin’s car after fleeing state troopers in North Carolina. Law enforcement officials have yet to pin Levin’s disappearance on the convicted felon. “We’re just waiting for answers,”...
Pair posed as Malibu doctor's caregivers, dosed him with psychedelics and stole millions, feds say
Two people have been accused of stealing nearly $3 million from an ailing doctor, moving into his Malibu home and giving him drugs before his death.
Family of Woman Decapitated on Weekend Getaway in Utah Gets $10.5 Million Judgment
The family of a Ugandan activist decapitated when an unsecured metal gate pierced the car she and her husband were in during a weekend getaway at Arches National Park will receive a $10.5 million civil judgment in a wrongful death and negligence case. Esther Nakajjigo’s husband, Ludovic Michaud, who witnessed...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
CBC News
899 people received care from fake nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, health authority says
Imposter Brigitte Cleroux was involved in the treatment of 899 patients during her year posing as a perioperative nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, newly filed court documents reveal. Before now, the public has remained in the dark about exactly how many people were affected by the 51-year-old's alleged fraud at...
I took a 23andMe DNA test — and cops linked me to an unsolved murder
When homicide detectives called Jackie Vadurro at the end of January, claiming to have matched her 23andMe DNA test kit to a 36-year-old cold case murder, she thought they were joking. But, no — the cops were dead serious. “I was so taken aback,” Vadurro, 31, told The Post with a chuckle. “I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong,” she said, “But when the police call you about a murder, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I involved in?'” Vardurro soon found herself at the center of an official homicide investigation worthy of primetime true-crime TV. “I am living in my own ‘Dateline’...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed
The police traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death was detailed in an incident report obtained by ABC News, as well as a Memphis Police statement, but the written statements provide a different account from what the body camera footage of the disturbing encounter has revealed. Nichols, a 19-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police in which he was beaten following a traffic stop. The footage shows officers beating Nichols and targeting him with pepper spray as he begins yelling for his mother, who lived near the site of the encounter. In body camera footage, officers can be seen standing over Nichols while he's on the ground. As two officers hold him down, a third kicks him. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and the officers pick up Nichols from the ground and hold him up while officers appear to strike him in the face and torso.
Coast Guard probing deaths, injuries of Americans on vessels in Antarctic waters
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it's investigating several deaths and injuries of U.S. citizens that took place on passenger vessels recently traveling in Antarctic waters. The Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies from around the world are deploying teams to Ushuaia, Argentina to investigate four instances that took place between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, 2022, the agency said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those impacted by these tragedies,” Capt. Gretchen Bailey, the Coast Guard Activities Europe commanding officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to work alongside the NTSB and our international partners to investigate these incidents and make meaningful safety improvements for worldwide passenger vessel operations, especially in unique high-risk environments like the Antarctic." In one incident, two U.S. citizens died when an inflatable boat from the Portuguese-flagged passenger vessel, World Explorer, capsized with six passengers aboard near Elephant Island, Antarctica, the USCG said.
Man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million, the Justice Department announced.
Patrons of NYC gay bar incapacitated and robbed of thousands via facial recognition on their phones
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
Scrubs Magazine
Georgia Nurses Accused of Having Fake Degrees Insist They are Legitimate
Earlier this week, 22 nurses in Georgia were asked to surrender their licenses within 30 days after they passed the National Council Licensure Examination under false pretenses. Officials allege they obtained their degrees illegally through a scheme in Southern Florida designed to sell fake nursing degrees to aspiring providers. So far, 25 individuals have been charged for their alleged participation in what’s known as “Operation Nightingale.”
CBC News
B.C. care aide who allegedly defrauded elderly patients faces 65 new charges
A care aide in Surrey, B.C., is facing dozens of criminal charges for allegedly defrauding elderly victims, according to RCMP. A statement on Thursday said Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30, has been charged with 65 new counts on top of six previously sworn against her last year — bringing the total to 71.
abovethelaw.com
Cruel And Unusual: Judge Sentences Defendant To Go To Law School
When reading about a woman pleading guilty to trafficking 28.5 kilos of cocaine, the first question is, of course, why does the federal criminal justice system still measure drugs in kilograms? This is AMERICA, dammit. Where’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and the rest of that posse with resolutions to get this woke metric system nonsense out of our courts?!
CBC News
Police officer could be demoted after shoplifting $87 in groceries
An Ottawa police officer caught shoplifting half her groceries has pleaded guilty to misconduct after being criminally charged with theft and could be temporarily demoted. Const. Sarah Bell pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act for "purposely failing to scan items at the self-checkout of a store and [making] no attempts to pay for these items before leaving."
