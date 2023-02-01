Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
N. Carolina Supreme Court to rehear voter ID, redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new Republican majority on North Carolina’s Supreme Court has agreed to rehear redistricting and voter identification cases less than two months after the court’s previous edition controlled by Democrats blocked a voter ID mandate and a district map. The court granted the requests of Republican legislative leaders on Friday and set hearings for mid-March. The decisions are extraordinary and come mere weeks after a new edition of the court took their seats. Five of the seven justices are now Republicans. It was a 4-3 Democratic majority when they previously ruled in those cases. The remaining Democratic justices criticized Friday’s decisions as based merely on the court’s political composition.
FOX 28 Spokane
Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits issued in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The region is home to sites considered culturally significant by Native American tribes. Chaco has been a focal point of conflict over energy development for multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of “rubber-stamping” more development. The Interior Department is considering establishing a formal 10-mile buffer around the park, putting off limits more than 507 square miles of federal mineral holdings.
FOX 28 Spokane
Intelligence-gathering balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina at the direction of President Biden
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden. U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Austin reported Saturday afternoon. An analysis found that...
FOX 28 Spokane
More background given on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana
More background on the high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over Billings was provided by a senior defense official. This is not the first time this activity has been seen over the last several years, and President Joe Biden was asked for military options after the balloon was observed Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 6:17 p.m. EST
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease far below. BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents — and raised a chorus of alarm from elected officials. The high altitude balloon roiled diplomatic tensions as it continued to move over the central U.S. Friday and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken abruptly canceled an upcoming trip to China. Montana is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base and dozens of nuclear missile silos, causing doubt over Beijing’s claim that it was a weather balloon gone off course. The governor and members of Congress pressed the Biden administration over why the military didn’t immediately bring it down from the sky.
Comments / 0