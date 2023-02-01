ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Spanish Town institution Capitol Grocery closes

Capitol Grocery, an institution of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town neighborhood that first opened in 1914 and has frequently changed hands in recent years, is closed and might not reopen anytime soon. Kara Robinett, a small-business consultant and entrepreneur who says she was brought in to help rebrand and revitalize...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA

