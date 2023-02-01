Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
theadvocate.com
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
wbrz.com
Water turned back on at apartment complex after 2 On Your Side started asking questions
BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on. Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shut off for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.
wbrz.com
BRPD launches crime analysis dashboard for public to see real-time trends in the city
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police recently launched a crime trend dashboard where the public can go look at real-time crime trends happening inside the city limits. To date, it shows homicides are down, while felony arrests are up. Robberies are up and so are mental health calls. "It's not...
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
theadvocate.com
Hiking fees, paying fines: What happens if Baton Rouge doesn't fix its stormwater problems?
East Baton Rouge's government may have more time than previously thought to fix its stormwater system — which could require millions of dollars a year and new taxes or fees for residents — after the federal government granted an extension last month. But it doesn’t have unlimited time....
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Baton Rouge Business Report
Spanish Town institution Capitol Grocery closes
Capitol Grocery, an institution of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town neighborhood that first opened in 1914 and has frequently changed hands in recent years, is closed and might not reopen anytime soon. Kara Robinett, a small-business consultant and entrepreneur who says she was brought in to help rebrand and revitalize...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest today
The funeral for a Louisiana State University student who was reportedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest Friday. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Jury convicts Louisiana man for plot to smuggle drugs into prison
Following a three-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into prison.
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
cenlanow.com
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
