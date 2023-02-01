Read full article on original website
WATCH: 4-H District Livestock Show 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 4, the 2023 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.
Kent Plantation House unveils new memorial, art exhibit for Black History Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The historic Kent Plantation House unveiled a new memorial on Saturday, Feb. 4, honoring enslaved people who were once held there. A stone and plaque were placed outside of the slave quarters on the plantation property. The engraving tells a short history of the plantation and includes some of the names of the enslaved people who were kept there. Kent Plantation House officials said the stone makes sure the whole history of the once-working plantation is told, and that the story includes slavery and what enslaved people endured during that time.
Kent Plantation House Black History Month
LCU spotlights heart health Feb. 8 with Dr. Gary Jones
PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana Christian University will host Dr. Gary Jones, a Louisiana cardiovascular surgeon, on Feb. 8 to discuss his campaign to “Keep Louisiana Walking.”. “February is Heart Health Month, and walking is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle,” said Dr. Sonia Tinsley,...
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
VOTE: RPSB 2023/2024 calendar options runoff
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is only one day left to cast your vote for next year’s calendar for Rapides Parish schools. After nearly 6,000 votes were cast on the original four options, RPSB has narrowed it down to two options: the Traditional Calendar and the Mid-August Start Calendar. The options are similar, but there are a couple of differences to note.
Pineville & ASH split on the hardwood
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Lady Trojans and Lady Rebels were first in a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 3. The Rebels jumped out to an early lead, but the Trojans fought back after back-to-back three-pointers from Kaysha Hurd. The Trojans had control for most of the game and ended up...
Kinder, Oberlin fill vacancies
Two more high school head football coaching positions in Southwest Louisiana were filled on Tuesday. Kinder promoted offensive coordinator Justin Reed, while Oberlin hired Bunkie offensive coordinator Richard Clark. Reed takes over the Yellow Jackets program after Bret Fuselier left to take the job at Jennings on Jan. 11. Reed’s...
ASH’s All-American Alexis Guillory signs with LSU Track & Field
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexis Guillory joins a very talented list of track & field athletes from Alexandria Senior High to sign to the next level. On Friday, February 3, she wrote her own name down on the list and signed her signature on her letter of intent to continue her career at LSU.
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
Louisiana Guard medics hone skills during sustainment course
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) combat medic sustainment program (CMSP) recently conducted a 10-day course for combat medics at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana from Jan. 19-29. A total of 16 medics, including two medics from the Arkansas Army National Guard, participated in the course to renew their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) and CPR certifications, which are required to be renewed every two years.
NSU Demons drop HCU for fifth straight win
HOUSTON, Texas (NSU) - In the first meeting this season with Houston Christian, Ja’Monta Black carried the Northwestern State men’s basketball team offensively. Seven days later, the Demons used a more egalitarian approach, spreading out the scoring in a 94-76 Southland Conference victory in Sharp Gym on Thursday night.
NSU Demons slip past Lamar, extend win streak to six
BEAUMONT, Texas – Because the Northwestern State men’s basketball team held its poise on the road, the Demons’ Southland Conference win streak reached six games Saturday night. NSU made the majority of the plays down the stretch of a taut back-and-forth affair against homestanding Lamar, holding off...
Lady Demons come up short at HCU
HOUSTON, Tx. (NSU) - Late pushes at the end of both halves were not enough for Northwestern State to overcome its offensive woes throughout the game on Thursday night as it fell to Houston Christian 69-58. The Lady Demons (9-11, 5-5) shot 33 percent from the field in the game with a conference low 20 percent effort from beyond the arc, converting just three deep shots in the game. HCU finished the game with a not much higher 36 percent shooting effort, thanks in large part to another solid defensive performance by the Demons, but capitalized on 17 NSU turnovers, turning them into 19 total points.
AG’s Office teams up with sheriffs to pass out child ID kits
APSO: DC-3 offender escapes in Cottonport; quickly captured
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An offender escaped from the DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport on February 2 around 1:15 a.m., but was quickly captured. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Kenicia L. Tibbs, 30, of New Roads, was being transported to APSO DC-3. As she was being unloaded at the facility, she pushed the door of the transportation vehicle open and ran away on foot. She was found around 2:34 a.m.
Ville Platte City Council member Christina Sam indicted for election fraud
Ville Platte City Councilwoman Christina Sam has been indicted on fraud and forgery charges related to her election, according to the Evangeline Parish District Attorney.
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
TC mayor recommends new chief of police
By: TONY MARKS Editor At a special meeting held Friday, January 27, the Turkey Creek Village Council approved a litany of items as recommended by the new mayor, Bert Campbell. Among the items approved was a proposed ordinance naming Brittany Hebert as the new chief of police. “Brittany is more than qualified,” said Mayor Campbell. That same proposed ordinance also re-appoints Melissa Ferguson as…
Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
