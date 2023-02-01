ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The historic Kent Plantation House unveiled a new memorial on Saturday, Feb. 4, honoring enslaved people who were once held there. A stone and plaque were placed outside of the slave quarters on the plantation property. The engraving tells a short history of the plantation and includes some of the names of the enslaved people who were kept there. Kent Plantation House officials said the stone makes sure the whole history of the once-working plantation is told, and that the story includes slavery and what enslaved people endured during that time.

