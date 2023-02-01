ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WIBW

Saturday night forecast: Winds die down, skies clear for Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a nice turnaround from Friday and it keeps on coming for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will be chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s, but the afternoon will be warm in the upper 50s and even low 60s. West winds tomorrow will be light at 5 to 10 mph and skies will be mostly sunny during the day with clouds increasing going into Sunday night. Monday will be another windy and warm day with a cold front expected in the late afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very mild Saturday Through Monday, Moisture Wednesday

We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'Old Man Winter' brings Snow Glow to Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Despite the relatively mild temperatures Friday, it snowed in Wichita, sort of. Those flakes didn't come from the sky but from a machine. For Friday’s Snow Glow, at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. It was almost like it was Christmas in February. Many kids and their...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KRQE News 13

Active weather is on the way for parts of New Mexico

This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low-level cloud coverage and fog as the cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.
TEXAS STATE
WTVF

Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)

This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
KING 5

Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
WASHINGTON STATE
ksgf.com

Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible

(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTUL

Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country

---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
TULSA, OK
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE

