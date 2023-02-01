Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Taste of Spring through Monday, Rain and snow midweek.
A taste of Spring has arrived just in time for the weekend. Temps are on the chilly side, starting in the upper 20s and 30s but will warm nicely by this afternoon to highs in the 50s and lower 60s with the wind becoming gusty out of the south and southwest.
WIBW
Saturday night forecast: Winds die down, skies clear for Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a nice turnaround from Friday and it keeps on coming for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will be chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s, but the afternoon will be warm in the upper 50s and even low 60s. West winds tomorrow will be light at 5 to 10 mph and skies will be mostly sunny during the day with clouds increasing going into Sunday night. Monday will be another windy and warm day with a cold front expected in the late afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Toasty to end the weekend, rain chances return midweek
Highs today soared well above our seasonal average. Those closest to the Oklahoma Stateline reached into the mid-60s this afternoon, while those in northern Kansas stayed in the 40s and 50s. We fall back into the 20s tonight with winds out of the northwest. Mostly clear skies will make for...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very mild Saturday Through Monday, Moisture Wednesday
We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.
KAKE TV
'Old Man Winter' brings Snow Glow to Riverside
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Despite the relatively mild temperatures Friday, it snowed in Wichita, sort of. Those flakes didn't come from the sky but from a machine. For Friday’s Snow Glow, at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. It was almost like it was Christmas in February. Many kids and their...
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
agjournalonline.com
Higher snow levels, shifting weather pattern could help spring green-up
The next month might revert back to the warmer drier pattern indicative of La Nina, but it’s probably setting the stage for a stormier spring in the region, according to meteorologist Chip Richmond, who runs the Kansas Mesonet, an automated weather data reporting service.
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
KRQE News 13
Active weather is on the way for parts of New Mexico
This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low-level cloud coverage and fog as the cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
ksgf.com
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
KTUL
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
