We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO