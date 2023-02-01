Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Snow Village officially opens today at River Mill Park
The official opening of Snow Village takes place today, Saturday, February 4, at River Mill Park with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. There will be music, hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and live snow carving. This is a totally free event and made possible through the support of The Province...
$373,500 grant set to bring jobs to the Shoals
Governor Kay Ivey announced a $373,500 grant on Friday morning that will be used to improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in Northwest Alabama.
Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize
ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
Famed urban-style taco joint slated for Huntsville location
The restaurant specializes in mouth-watering tacos, and freshly-made house margaritas for you to enjoy while surrounded by localized art and decor.
Get ready to eat! The winter issue of Huntsville Magazine focuses on the area’s culinary scene
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Winter is here but it’s not so boring and blue thanks to Huntsville Magazine!. The new winter issue is now on stands, and online, and we can’t wait to dive deep into the glossy pages. Inside, readers can learn about the best and latest in the culinary scene, the area’s beloved ballet, brews we can’t wait to sip on and much more.
WellStone announces mental health hiring event Feb. 10
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mental health and substance abuse remain the no. 1 health concern across the state, yet an ongoing shortage of mental health professionals makes it difficult to meet growing demand. That’s why WellStone is inviting mental health care professionals to “find their perfect career match” at its upcoming Valentine’s Hiring Event. Individuals can visit WellStone on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its main campus at 4040 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL 35802. Why work at WellStone? Longtime employees say their work gives them a great sense of purpose. “I love the job, I love the atmosphere, I...
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Alabama’s first ‘on-the-go’ Dunkin’ to open in Meridianville
Dunkin' announced it will ring in the opening of its Meridianville location with a free medium coffee to all customers.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
Decatur Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Decatur Mall is a regional shopping mall located southwest of downtown Decatur, Alabama on State Route 67. The mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. It is the only mall in the Decatur Metropolitan Area. Anchor stores include Belk, and Electronic Express. The mall also houses a AMC...
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Mentone Historical Building 'Total Loss' After Blaze
The owner told News 19 he is devastated for the community and what this building was supposed to be in the future. Mentone Historical Building ‘Total Loss’ After Blaze. The owner told News 19 he is devastated for the community and what this building was supposed to be in the future.
Big Nance Creek bridge project expected to wrap up by late spring, early summer
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation began construction on the Big Nance Creek bridge nearly a year ago and now a year later the construction is still not complete. One ALDOT official expects the work to be done within the coming months. ALDOT originally stated that the...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
Valentine’s Day guide for Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The clock is ticking for local lotharios and dutiful spouses to finalize Valentine’s Day plans. We explore various options on differing budgets for couples in Cullman. On a slim budget of $25 or less Most people I know, when given the choice, will opt for Duchess doughnuts over the most decadent chocolate in the world. Grab a couple of your partner’s favorite doughnuts. Then, get out of your comfort zone and write a whimsical haiku or sonnet. Head down to The Stampin’ Elephant in Hanceville or another craft store and buy a couple of pieces of themed scrapbook paper. Write...
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
