CULLMAN, Ala. – The clock is ticking for local lotharios and dutiful spouses to finalize Valentine’s Day plans. We explore various options on differing budgets for couples in Cullman. On a slim budget of $25 or less Most people I know, when given the choice, will opt for Duchess doughnuts over the most decadent chocolate in the world. Grab a couple of your partner’s favorite doughnuts. Then, get out of your comfort zone and write a whimsical haiku or sonnet. Head down to The Stampin’ Elephant in Hanceville or another craft store and buy a couple of pieces of themed scrapbook paper. Write...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO