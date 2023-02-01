ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doppleronline.ca

Snow Village officially opens today at River Mill Park

The official opening of Snow Village takes place today, Saturday, February 4, at River Mill Park with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. There will be music, hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and live snow carving. This is a totally free event and made possible through the support of The Province...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
11Alive

Employees of popular Athens brewery plan to unionize

ATHENS, Ala. — Several employees decided to begin unionizing at the popular Creature Comforts Brewing Company in Athens. Employees at the company want improved working conditions at the brewery, with higher pay a part of that list. "We want to try to create space for the people who are...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Get ready to eat! The winter issue of Huntsville Magazine focuses on the area’s culinary scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Winter is here but it’s not so boring and blue thanks to Huntsville Magazine!. The new winter issue is now on stands, and online, and we can’t wait to dive deep into the glossy pages. Inside, readers can learn about the best and latest in the culinary scene, the area’s beloved ballet, brews we can’t wait to sip on and much more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WellStone announces mental health hiring event Feb. 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mental health and substance abuse remain the no. 1 health concern across the state, yet an ongoing shortage of mental health professionals makes it difficult to meet growing demand. That’s why WellStone is inviting mental health care professionals to “find their perfect career match” at its upcoming Valentine’s Hiring Event. Individuals can visit WellStone on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its main campus at 4040 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.   Why work at WellStone?   Longtime employees say their work gives them a great sense of purpose. “I love the job, I love the atmosphere, I...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Decatur Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama

Decatur Mall is a regional shopping mall located southwest of downtown Decatur, Alabama on State Route 67. The mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. It is the only mall in the Decatur Metropolitan Area. Anchor stores include Belk, and Electronic Express. The mall also houses a AMC...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Mentone Historical Building 'Total Loss' After Blaze

The owner told News 19 he is devastated for the community and what this building was supposed to be in the future. Mentone Historical Building ‘Total Loss’ After Blaze. The owner told News 19 he is devastated for the community and what this building was supposed to be in the future.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Valentine’s Day guide for Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The clock is ticking for local lotharios and dutiful spouses to finalize Valentine’s Day plans. We explore various options on differing budgets for couples in Cullman.  On a slim budget of $25 or less  Most people I know, when given the choice, will opt for Duchess doughnuts over the most decadent chocolate in the world. Grab a couple of your partner’s favorite doughnuts. Then, get out of your comfort zone and write a whimsical haiku or sonnet. Head down to The Stampin’ Elephant in Hanceville or another craft store and buy a couple of pieces of themed scrapbook paper. Write...
CULLMAN, AL
Praise 93.3

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX54 News

City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy