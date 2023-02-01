ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold rain didn't seem to keep anyone from showing up for the Kleberg-Kenedy County Livestock show Thursday. 3NEWS found Kleberg-Kenedy District Attorney John Hubert and his daughter Isabel busy bringing in bedding for their cattle. Isabel is a junior at Riviera High School and...
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Water Supply Update

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Recovered bollard buddies will be returned to beach

Fourteen “bollard buddies” reportedly taken from their beach posts over the weekend are back in good hands after the person who took them apparently had a change of heart. “I’m over the moon happy,” said Diana Vondra, a Port Aransas resident who organized the effort that put more than 300 of the hand-crocheted and knitted creations on wooden posts at […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy