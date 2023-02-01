Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi locations in need of ADA signage
Did you know that a parking space needs to have a physical 'handicapped parking' sign and the logo painted in the space to be legal?,
Ramp Reversal Project to cause Highway 358 closure Sunday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Highway 358 Ramp Reversal Project continues and Sunday night, all eastbound lanes between Weber and Everhart will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday. TxDOT contractors will remove an overhead sign structure and the Staples St. sign. A new structure and sign...
Book festival brings authors, illustrators to interested Coastal Bend teens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids from all over the Coastal Bend got to enjoy the 8th annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay on Saturday. The event, held at the American Bank Center, was put on by librarians who came together a decade ago to bring a book festival to Corpus Christi.
31st annual Fiesta de los Ninos helps raise money for Driscoll Children's Hospital
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents showed up to the American Bank Center for the 31st annual Fiesta de los Ninos. The event raised money for Driscoll Children's Hospital. It featured a concert by Corpus Christi native Roger Creager. This year, they were specifically raising money for two very...
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
Portion of Coopers Alley closed due to water main break
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street is closed due to a water main break, city officials said. Corpus Christi Water officials said water customers in the area may experience low water pressure until Monday while the pipeline is upgraded. "Its sort...
Flour Bluff ISD's new supper program helps feed students after school hours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many parents and students have heard of free and reduced lunch programs in schools. However, Flour Bluff Independent School District has a supper program that not only gives students the choice to eat healthier food after school, but gives parents peace of mind when getting off from work.
Repairs to Yorktown Mud Bridge columns continue
Crews are working to replace the 22 concrete pilings supporting the Yorktown Mud Bridge, with repairs expected to take 70 days.
List: School delays in the Coastal Bend area
School Districts in the Coastal Bend impacted by the cold weather are making adjustments to start times this morning.
Handicapped parking flaws being addressed by city's people with disabilities group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has been getting complaints about three locations in town missing appropriate 'Americans with Disabilities Act' (ADA) signage, better known as handicapped-parking spaces. The city's Committee for Persons with Disabilities gathered three weeks ago to talk about concerns on South Padre...
Cirque Italia brings its adult show 'Paranormal Cirque' to the Borchard regional fairgrounds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not Halloween, but Corpus Christi is about to get spooky with a different kind of circus. All weekend long, Cirque Italia's 'Paranormal Cirque' will be at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. This show is a crazy, yet fun, fusion between circus, theatre, and...
VA Outpatient Clinic aims for full summer launch after supply chain slows progress
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Veterans Affairs Corpus Christi Outpatient Clinic is making significant progress toward fully opening: Two primary care teams are already moved in and providing clinical services, and the remaining teams are scheduled to transfer there in a few months. The VA Texas Valley Coastal...
The Corpus Christi ISD Police Department celebrates 30 years
The Corpus Christi ISD Police Department has grown significantly since its inception, with more than 100 employees now serving in the district.
Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show kicks off
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold rain didn't seem to keep anyone from showing up for the Kleberg-Kenedy County Livestock show Thursday. 3NEWS found Kleberg-Kenedy District Attorney John Hubert and his daughter Isabel busy bringing in bedding for their cattle. Isabel is a junior at Riviera High School and...
Population of homeless in Corpus Christi appears to be growing
Kyle Kanutson, the president of the non-profit organization Homeless Issues Partnership, has dedicated his life to helping people in need.
Drivers express frustration as AEP Texas continues work on North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather has work zones on North Padre Island causing drivers to second guess if it's worth getting on the roads. Over the weekend, AEP Texas began work on a major electric transmission line, which is causing crews to close roads along State Highway 361 headed to Port Aransas, and Park Road 22 on North Padre -- in 15 minute increments.
CCPD searching for missing Corpus Christi man
The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a missing person Patrick Harris, who was last seen on December 2022.
Corpus Christi Water Supply Update
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
Recovered bollard buddies will be returned to beach
Fourteen “bollard buddies” reportedly taken from their beach posts over the weekend are back in good hands after the person who took them apparently had a change of heart. “I’m over the moon happy,” said Diana Vondra, a Port Aransas resident who organized the effort that put more than 300 of the hand-crocheted and knitted creations on wooden posts at […]
Citizens urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters
Reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water department employees wanting to come inside homes for water quality testing
