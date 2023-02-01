Read full article on original website
Osimhen nets 2, Napoli moves 16 points clear ahead of derby
MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen appears to be firing Napoli to the Serie A title. Osimhen scored another two goals on Sunday to help Napoli win 3-0 at Spezia and move 16 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts out-of-form AC Milan in the derby later.
Early goals send Roma to 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Two almost identical goals in the opening six minutes set Roma on the way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Roma moved level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts defending champion AC Milan in the derby on Sunday.
Al Ahly's late goal ends Seattle debut 1-0 in Club World Cup
TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Afsha scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday. Afsha scored after coming on as a substitute in the 63rd. He lifted Al Ahly into...
Everton stuns Arsenal and Liverpool's EPL troubles deepen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prowling the sideline and upsetting the big boys, it’s as if Sean Dyche never went away. There was even a trademark headed goal from one of his former Burnley players to give Everton’s new manager a winning debut and blow the English Premier League title race wide open on Saturday.
More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool's troubles continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday. A season after being in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, Liverpool looks in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse.
Paul, McDonald give US 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan in Davis Cup
LONDON (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, gave the United States a 2-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday. Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (6) after McDonald’s Davis Cup debut produced a 6-4,...
