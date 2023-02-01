Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Messi whipped a first-time finish past Maxime Dupe from 22 yards after Achraf Hakimi had dribbled into a congested area of the field.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Yardbarker
Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes
Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
Yardbarker
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
Mason Greenwood misses Man Utd training after charges dropped – as angry fans say he should never play for club again
MASON Greenwood missed Manchester United training today after charges against him were dropped. It comes after the club told him to stay away and not to train with them until it completes its own internal probe. Angry fans have also said the striker, 21, should never play again. Yesterday Greenwood...
PSG suffer fresh Champions League blow with Kylian Mbappe injury
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury.The World Cup golden boot winner was forced off just 21 minutes into Wednesday night’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Montpellier.By that point, Mbappe had already missed two penalties – both saved after the referee had ordered a retake due to encroaching.“After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks,” PSG confirmed in a short medical update issued on Thursday.The French champions host Bayern on February 14 but Mbappe should be available for the return leg in Munich on March 8.The forward has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 this season, second only to Folarin Balogun – the Arsenal loanee having scored 14 for Reims.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh
Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo steals penalty kick from teammate to score first Al-Nassr goal in career
A late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo interrupted his goalless streak for the Saudi powerhouse Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar stole the ball away from his colleague, Talisca, to ensure that he would be the one to leave an indelible imprint on the contest. On Friday, for the third time with his...
Yardbarker
Coaching Against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, & Neymar Surreal, Reims Boss Says
Stade de Reims took away a victory from Paris Saint-Germain after their 1-1 draw last Sunday at the Parc des Princes. In the final seconds of the second half, Folarin Balogun scored the game-tying goal. Reims’ Belgian-English football manager Will Still, admitted it’s surreal that he’s managing against PSG at...
Flamengo fly to Club World Cup dreaming of beating Real Madrid and ending run of European dominance
This might amaze and even perplex supporters of European sides, but for a South American team there is nothing bigger than the FIFA Club World Cup.
PSG provide update on Lionel Messi contract talks
Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos has provided an update on the club's contract talks with Lionel Messi.
Marcus Rashford fires up Man Utd pals with inspiring message after equalling Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo record
MARCUS RASHFORD equalled a record held by both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo then fired out a rallying cry to his team-mates. The Manchester United forward scored three times in four top-flight games in January and has just been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for the second time this season.
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti fires back at criticism over Vinicius Junior’s professionalism
Vinicius Junior has been a polarising figure for much of his time in Spain. The Brazilian has been a fantastic player for Real Madrid since moving from Flamengo in 2018, but opposition fans and players have been less than impressed with some of his antics. Vinicius will be part of...
FOX Sports
Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action
A pair of American soccer players made a big impact in international soccer on Saturday, with Giovanni Reyna and Jordan Pefok both scoring goals to help their Bundesliga teams to victory. Pefok, who has made nine appearances for the USMNT — though he did not make the roster for the...
FOX Sports
Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
Yardbarker
Report reveals Paul Pogba’s most likely return date following recent tests
Last summer, Paul Pogba’s long anticipated return to Juventus was one of the most exciting stories in Italian football. But unfortunately for both parties, the Frenchman is yet to play a single minute in a competitive match. Shortly following his return to the club, the midfielder suffered a meniscus...
Lionel Messi not ruling out playing in 2026 World Cup, but admits age makes it 'difficult'
Lionel Messi is not ruling out playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, though admitted age will make it difficult.
Yardbarker
Who are the most promising Juventus products? The Best XI of the future
Due to the ongoing legal and financial crisis, Juventus might struggle to attract the biggest names in the sport for the time being. But luckily, the club happens to be the home for some of the most promising young starlets on the continent. The club’s Next Gen project is already...
Comments / 0