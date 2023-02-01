ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
Yardbarker

Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
The Independent

PSG suffer fresh Champions League blow with Kylian Mbappe injury

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury.The World Cup golden boot winner was forced off just 21 minutes into Wednesday night’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Montpellier.By that point, Mbappe had already missed two penalties – both saved after the referee had ordered a retake due to encroaching.“After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks,” PSG confirmed in a short medical update issued on Thursday.The French champions host Bayern on February 14 but Mbappe should be available for the return leg in Munich on March 8.The forward has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 this season, second only to Folarin Balogun – the Arsenal loanee having scored 14 for Reims.
Yardbarker

Coaching Against Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, & Neymar Surreal, Reims Boss Says

Stade de Reims took away a victory from Paris Saint-Germain after their 1-1 draw last Sunday at the Parc des Princes. In the final seconds of the second half, Folarin Balogun scored the game-tying goal. Reims’ Belgian-English football manager Will Still, admitted it’s surreal that he’s managing against PSG at...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti fires back at criticism over Vinicius Junior’s professionalism

Vinicius Junior has been a polarising figure for much of his time in Spain. The Brazilian has been a fantastic player for Real Madrid since moving from Flamengo in 2018, but opposition fans and players have been less than impressed with some of his antics. Vinicius will be part of...
FOX Sports

Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action

A pair of American soccer players made a big impact in international soccer on Saturday, with Giovanni Reyna and Jordan Pefok both scoring goals to help their Bundesliga teams to victory. Pefok, who has made nine appearances for the USMNT — though he did not make the roster for the...
FOX Sports

Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
Yardbarker

Report reveals Paul Pogba’s most likely return date following recent tests

Last summer, Paul Pogba’s long anticipated return to Juventus was one of the most exciting stories in Italian football. But unfortunately for both parties, the Frenchman is yet to play a single minute in a competitive match. Shortly following his return to the club, the midfielder suffered a meniscus...
Yardbarker

Who are the most promising Juventus products? The Best XI of the future

Due to the ongoing legal and financial crisis, Juventus might struggle to attract the biggest names in the sport for the time being. But luckily, the club happens to be the home for some of the most promising young starlets on the continent. The club’s Next Gen project is already...

