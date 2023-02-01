ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho

LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
LEWISTON, ID
TMZ.com

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
KLEWTV

Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure

On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
LEWISTON, ID

