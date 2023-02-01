Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho
LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother father at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — 54-year-old Sandra McCarty of Las Vegas was arrested Thursday, charged with first-degree attempted murder of her own father, an 81-year-old receiving care at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Staff called 911 just after 8 a.m. when a nurse aid walked in the room and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Potential ‘ancestral remains’ discovered under Memorial Bridge in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho – Remains discovered under the Memorial Bridge in Lewiston prompted an investigation on Wednesday, into whether they were human. Thursday evening, the Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said they were likely human, but they’re unlikely there as the result of a crime. LPD called in a biological...
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
TMZ.com
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
KLEWTV
Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure
On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow, Idaho, police responded to noise complaints three times at the home where four University of Idaho students were later killed, but incident reports contain no evidence the prime suspect placed the calls as web sleuths have suggested. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby...
