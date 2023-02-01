Read full article on original website
Al Ahly's late goal ends Seattle debut 1-0 in Club World Cup
TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Afsha scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday. Afsha scored after coming on as a substitute in the 63rd. He lifted Al Ahly into...
Arsenal loses 1-0 at Everton for 2nd Premier League defeat
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal lost in the Premier League for just the second time this season as Everton pulled off a surprising 1-0 win over the leaders on Saturday in its first match under new manager Sean Dyche. A couple of Dyche’s former players at Burnley did the...
