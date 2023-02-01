ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

crash0005
3d ago

why are students deciding things about school policy? shoukdbtvthst be adults running the show? you go to school to get an education. it's not to talk about feelings, crt, and what they identify as. and yes I read the article.

Reply(2)
4
Jennifer littke
2d ago

I see we are bringing ignorance to our community and I am going to raise my voice because my taxes will not be WASTED by some “expert” to begin infusing CRT concepts —that’s right, concepts not the theory—and convince children EQUITY is anything but what it really is: “AUTHORITY” figures and institutions taking what is perceived as cultural/economic/social “capital” and CHOOSING how/how much to TAKE and GIVE to other people as a ruse that any of that is equitable. Meritocracy EQUALLY applied is the ONLY institutional philosophy that needs to be introduced to CHILDREN. And the fact they are giving this survey to CHILDREN—who do NOT pay taxes for their school systems tells any sentient being all they need to know about the origins of this movement: Marxism. Marxism hasn’t been able to motivate a revolution in capitalist society so they are using racial/cultural Marxism AGAINST CHILDREN—the group they have to target b/c they have no life experience! Do better FWCS!

Reply
3
Related
wfft.com

FWCS students show their skills at regional trades competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll High School senior David Guzman knew from a young age he wanted to get into construction. “I was always into doing stuff with my hands, always into craftsmanship, woodworking, doing stuff like that," he said. "I feel like the best way to make an impact in the world while doing stuff I like would be going into the construction field.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater Academy the place for musical curiosities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is known for its musical instruments, but also inside the facility on US 30 is the chance to become a musician, or even further your skills. Director of Sweetwater Academy Camille Hunter stopped by WANE 15 to highlight some of the programming offered....
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control on 2022 growth, 2023 goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control shared its growth in 2022 and a goal to expand in 2023. FWACC said in a release this year’s budget addresses the “need to increase our headcount of staff and create more functional space at the shelter in 2023.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Four Indiana Communities Named ‘Hot Markets’

LAFAYETTE — A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Another candidate enters race for city council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another candidate has entered the race for the Fort Wayne City Council 4th District seat. Joe Townsend has joined the race to fill the seat to be vacated by incumbent Jason Arp, who is running for mayor. Townsend, a Republican, is the owner of the Best...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Important Programming Note

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification

WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Patti Hays announces candidacy for Fort Wayne City Council’s 4th District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Patti Hays announced that she has filed paperwork to run for city council in the 4th District, which includes Waynedale and Aboite. Hays will seek the Democratic nomination for the district, currently served by Councilman Jason Arp, on May 9. Arp will be running for the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor, leaving his city council seat empty.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
CONVOY, OH
inkfreenews.com

County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

15 FINDS OUT: How a $2,000 surgery estimate became a $41,000 bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In August, 2022, WANE 15 received an email. “I am writing this message on behalf of my parents,” the email began. It shared the story of Dwight and Paula Taylor, who in the middle of renovating their retirement home had been seemingly sucker punched by a $41,000 medical bill for Dwight’s non-emergency hernia surgery at the end of 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

2/2 Prep Basketball Recap – Concordia tops Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ajani Washington led the Cadets with 25 points as Concordia topped visiting Angola 86-50 at Eugene Parker Court to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night. David Speckhard added 14 points for Concordia while Joe Tapp chipped in with 10. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAdams Central 56, Fremont 49Anderson 68, Richmond […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

New Name To Enter Race For City Council At-Large Seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the window closes to file for political office candidacy, more names have entered the fray. Democrat Audrey Davis will officially file for the office of Fort Wayne City Council At-Large at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, at the Rousseau Center in Downtown Fort Wayne. On the last day to file, Davis will unveil her platform for a bold, inclusive and caring Fort Wayne. Immediately after filing, supporters are invited to Tall Rabbit Café on Calhoun St., where Davis will describe her platform, answer questions, and listen to Fort Wayne citizens’ concerns about local government.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy