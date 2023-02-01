why are students deciding things about school policy? shoukdbtvthst be adults running the show? you go to school to get an education. it's not to talk about feelings, crt, and what they identify as. and yes I read the article.
I see we are bringing ignorance to our community and I am going to raise my voice because my taxes will not be WASTED by some “expert” to begin infusing CRT concepts —that’s right, concepts not the theory—and convince children EQUITY is anything but what it really is: “AUTHORITY” figures and institutions taking what is perceived as cultural/economic/social “capital” and CHOOSING how/how much to TAKE and GIVE to other people as a ruse that any of that is equitable. Meritocracy EQUALLY applied is the ONLY institutional philosophy that needs to be introduced to CHILDREN. And the fact they are giving this survey to CHILDREN—who do NOT pay taxes for their school systems tells any sentient being all they need to know about the origins of this movement: Marxism. Marxism hasn’t been able to motivate a revolution in capitalist society so they are using racial/cultural Marxism AGAINST CHILDREN—the group they have to target b/c they have no life experience! Do better FWCS!
