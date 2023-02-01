ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

wflx.com

UAB beats No. 19 Owls, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night. The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
districtadministration.com

One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on

Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ahsblueandwhite.com

The Macho Man Mark Bennett III

Coming all the way from the warm city of Vero Beach, Florida, into the AHS Blue & White spotlight is Junior Mark Bennett III. “He’s a very intelligent, and kind person, and a good friend who is very talented,” states a close friend of Mark’s, Junior Messiah Martinez. Mark Bennett is a member of the Apopka High School band and is very passionate about it. We decided that he is the student to highlight this time around.
APOPKA, FL
wflx.com

Veterans guide new military dad

Greenacres Fire Rescue Chief Brian Fuller’s thoughts are with his duties at headquarters on Jog Road, but his thoughts are also more than 1,000 miles away. His son, Joshua Fuller, is in an Air Force boot camp right now in San Antonio, Texas. Brian Fuller read a recent letter...
GREENACRES, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant

A Riviera Beach elementary school is creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before. A $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant from Florida Power & Light has transformed Tracey Howard's second-grade classroom at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. The classroom has new educational materials, furniture, virtual reality goggles,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston

I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Finding Black history in Palm Beach County is daunting, but rewarding

The Black diaspora in Palm Beach County is a rich multicultural story that unfolds along the coast of this vast county and spreads west to communities of Lake Okeechobee with each area — whether it be Delray Beach, Belle Glade, West Palm Beach or Jupiter — serving as a repository to its own chapter in an inspiring, heartbreaking and all-too-often unknown saga. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M On The Last Day Of January

I wish this was me! Congratulations to Ricardo Canales of Fort Lauderdale who won $1M on the last day of January. Reports tell us he won after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. Canales is choosing to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

