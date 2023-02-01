ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges

In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
STATESVILLE, NC

