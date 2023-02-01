The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.

1 DAY AGO