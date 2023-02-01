Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reaction To Brock Lesnar Backstage Heat, Surprise AEW Title Change
A look at the reported backstage heat on Brock Lesnar and Triple H’s reaction, as well as a surprise AEW Title change. Two of the biggest stories in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at them…. How Does Triple H React To Brock Lesnar Backstage Heat?
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
411mania.com
Tyrus Compares Billy Corgan To Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter
Tyrus has worked for several wrestling promoters in his career, and he recently compared Billy Corgan to Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion appeared on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom and was asked about what it was like working for Corgan, Carter, and McMahon. “Dixie and Billy,...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood
Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Approved WWE Star's Name Change A Month Before Royal Rumble
The 2023 women's Royal Rumble match featured several surprises, such as Chelsea Green making her WWE return and Michelle McCool coming out of the crowd to compete in UGGs and sweatpants. One surprise that was pleasing to "NXT UK" fans was when a familiar name appeared on the video screens inside Alamodome.
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
TMZ.com
Wrestling Star Lanny Poffo Dead At 68, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Mourns Loss
Former wrestling star Lanny Poffo -- younger brother of the late Randy Savage -- has died ... his friend, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan said Thursday. He was 68 years old. A cause of death is unknown at this time. Poffo made his in-ring debut with the All-South Wrestling Alliance in 1974...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/3): Royal Rumble Fallout, Charlotte Flair Vs. Sonya Deville For The SmackDown Women's Title, More
The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn had the support of a few people in WWE to headline WrestleMania 39
Fans and wrestlers have praised WWE for the storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. It grew organically, as confirmed by Zayn in various interviews where he initially thought it would be a good way to be mentioned with Reigns on television, never thinking it would get or last to the point that it did.
Shawn Michaels WWE NXT media call: Vince McMahon, Royal Rumble, William Regal
Michaels spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Vengeance Day.
Comments / 0