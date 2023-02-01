NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers will consider a bill that aims to rename parts of Rep. John Lewis Way in Davidson County to President Donald Trump Boulevard. The road was recently renamed to honor Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and one of the 13 original “Freedom Riders.” He led the historic lunch counter sit-ins that led to Nashville becoming the first southern city to start the desegregation of public places.

