MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arctic cold front is clearing the region this morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as winds pick up with subzero temperatures for most by sunset. A WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY STATEWIDE. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills to -50 are possible overnight by early Saturday as actual air temperatures reach the teens to 20s below zero. Frostbite can occur in a matter of just several minutes under these extreme conditions.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO