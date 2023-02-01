ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
First responders take extra precautions during frigid weather

MERRIMACK, N.H. — As a dangerous cold spell brought windchills that rival arctic cold to New Hampshire, first responders took additional precautions on Friday, to ensure their teams were safe, should they be called out for an emergency. "It's certainly dangerous," said Merrimack Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Newman. "We've...
Farms work to keep animals warm as temperatures plummet

LEE, N.H. — As temperatures headed below zero across New Hampshire on Friday, farmers prepared to keep their animals protected from the extreme weather. At Echo Ridge Farm in Lee, horses headed back inside the stables as the temperature fell. "They say the secret is in the hay," said...
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more

As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
Bitter cold ahead this week raises safety concerns

NASHUA, N.H. — The coldest weather of the season is headed to New Hampshire, leading to some unusual and potentially dangerous situations. The bitter cold comes after the fourth warmest January on record. Temperatures will start falling Friday, plummeting below zero and accompanied by dangerous wind chills. It has...
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
Video: Wind chill warning

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arctic cold front is clearing the region this morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as winds pick up with subzero temperatures for most by sunset. A WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY STATEWIDE. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills to -50 are possible overnight by early Saturday as actual air temperatures reach the teens to 20s below zero. Frostbite can occur in a matter of just several minutes under these extreme conditions.
