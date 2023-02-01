Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Firefighters faced with challenging cold weather conditions battling fires in Keene, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Firefighters in two New Hampshire cities faced with challenging conditions battling fires in the bitter cold weather. A multi-family home on Elm Street in Keene went up in flames Saturday morning, displacing nine people. Keene fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in addition to slippery roads, firefighters...
WMUR.com
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
WMUR.com
First responders take extra precautions during frigid weather
MERRIMACK, N.H. — As a dangerous cold spell brought windchills that rival arctic cold to New Hampshire, first responders took additional precautions on Friday, to ensure their teams were safe, should they be called out for an emergency. "It's certainly dangerous," said Merrimack Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Newman. "We've...
manchesterinklink.com
Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes on Elm Street, at Elliot Hospital
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues. Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall...
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels works to ensure clients fed, workers protected during extreme cold
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The extreme cold on Friday in New Hampshire was causing added challenges for groups like Meals on Wheels. The organization said it was making adjustments to keep its workers safe. Meals on Wheels officials said they brought extra food to people over the past few days...
WMUR.com
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
WMUR.com
Farms work to keep animals warm as temperatures plummet
LEE, N.H. — As temperatures headed below zero across New Hampshire on Friday, farmers prepared to keep their animals protected from the extreme weather. At Echo Ridge Farm in Lee, horses headed back inside the stables as the temperature fell. "They say the secret is in the hay," said...
NHPR
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more
As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
WMUR.com
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
WMUR.com
Bitter cold ahead this week raises safety concerns
NASHUA, N.H. — The coldest weather of the season is headed to New Hampshire, leading to some unusual and potentially dangerous situations. The bitter cold comes after the fourth warmest January on record. Temperatures will start falling Friday, plummeting below zero and accompanied by dangerous wind chills. It has...
manchesterinklink.com
Planning board gets update on Beech Street shelter, field concerns from neighbors
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With a new emergency warming shelter about to open its doors on Beech Street, the Manchester Planning Board received an update from city leaders on Thursday night, providing an opportunity for the board and local residents to ask questions about its operations. According to Manchester Fire...
manchesterinklink.com
6 people displaced, 2 firefighters injured in late night fire on Liberty Street attributed to careless smoking
MANCHESTER, NH – A fire that started on a second-floor porch on Liberty Street late Friday night posed a challenge for firefighters who endured sub-zero temperatures that caused some equipment to freeze. Two firefighters were injured – one suffered frostbite and another fell on the icy roadway. Crews...
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
WMUR.com
Wind chills atop Mount Washington could drop below -100; troposphere could briefly dip below summit
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — Do you think this cold snap is especially cold? The conditions atop Mount Washington will have you feeling cozy. The extreme cold that's gripping the entire state could be setting up for an unusual weather phenomenon at the region's highest peak. According to the National...
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
WMUR.com
Staying safe in below-zero temperatures: Avoiding frostbite, home heating safety
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The transition to February later this week will bring a blast of thecoldest weather of the season. Wind chills will be at their coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning, with some readings between 50 and 30 degrees below zero statewide. Frostbite can occur within several...
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
WMUR.com
Video: Wind chill warning
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arctic cold front is clearing the region this morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as winds pick up with subzero temperatures for most by sunset. A WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY STATEWIDE. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills to -50 are possible overnight by early Saturday as actual air temperatures reach the teens to 20s below zero. Frostbite can occur in a matter of just several minutes under these extreme conditions.
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
