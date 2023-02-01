ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs’ Pro Bowler may have played his last down with the team

The Kansas City Chiefs may have just seen their Pro Bowl receiver, or returner for that matter, play his last down with the team. Mecole Hardman has been amazing for the Chiefs this year when he has been on the field. Rewind to their game against the 49ers and he had three total touchdowns. That is how dynamic this guy is.
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret

It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?

It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
National media outlet names the primary offseason need for the Bengals

Pro Football Focus named each team’s biggest offseason need this week and their choice for the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t surprising. PFF’s Sam Monson listed offensive tackle as the Bengals’ biggest offseason need. From PFF:. Cincinnati’s offensive line fell apart because of injuries late in the season...
Report: Loren Landow is moving on from the Broncos

In a bit of news that will please most Denver Broncos fans, but probably not many inside the building or local media, Broncos’ strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow is apparently moving on from his job with the team. No word on if he was fired or if he is choosing to resign.
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten

Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights

Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
Perkins Added as Syracuse Safeties/Rovers Coach

Darrell Perkins, an experienced defensive backs coach who has coached three conference title squads and a pair of New Years Six Bowl participants, has joined the Syracuse football program as an assistant coach. Perkins will oversee the safeties and rovers in the Orange's 3-3-5 scheme. He most recently spent the...
NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard

Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
