Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Why Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's Love Story Is a Touchdown
He may not have reached the Super Bowl this year, but Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love. As the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback experienced another successful year in the NFL by...
Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?
Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals
After two AFC title appearances and a Super Bowl runner-up finish through his first three years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe... The post What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on hot NFL debate that took over the internet during the playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made reference to a wild debate on Thursday that’s taken over the internet during the NFL playoffs. Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, was asked by a reporter about the significance of having two former Big 12 quarterbacks playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
Bengals potential cap casualty cut candidates before free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals, at least right now and on paper, aren’t hurting for cap space. Duke Tobin and the Bengals have some of the most notable free cap space in the NFL as they charge into the offseason. But with urgency to get Joe Burrow’s extension done and a...
Bass: You saw NFL hose Bengals, didn’t you? ‘Why watch’ anymore?
You had expected the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl again. You got Chiefs 23, Bengals 20 on Sunday. You had expected the NFL to try hosing the Bengals again. You saw the NFL hose Bengals on Sunday. Bengals analysisWhat Chris Jones showed the Bengals about the future of their...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Pro Bowler may have played his last down with the team
The Kansas City Chiefs may have just seen their Pro Bowl receiver, or returner for that matter, play his last down with the team. Mecole Hardman has been amazing for the Chiefs this year when he has been on the field. Rewind to their game against the 49ers and he had three total touchdowns. That is how dynamic this guy is.
chatsports.com
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret
It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon?
Could the Cincinnati Bengals potentially trade one of their top offensive weapons this offseason as an extension comes due? The post Could Bengals trade 1 top offensive weapon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Titans to install Matrix Helix Turf; Should we be worried about increased injuries?
It was reported earlier this week that the Tennessee Titans will be ditching the natural grass surface for the Matrix Helix Turf. The stadium has had natural grass since it was built prior to the 1999 season. Most years there has been an issue with the grass in the stadium late in the season. They have done everything from re-sodding the field to painting the grass. None of that has gone particularly well.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the primary offseason need for the Bengals
Pro Football Focus named each team’s biggest offseason need this week and their choice for the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t surprising. PFF’s Sam Monson listed offensive tackle as the Bengals’ biggest offseason need. From PFF:. Cincinnati’s offensive line fell apart because of injuries late in the season...
chatsports.com
The Falcons want to stick to a process and a plan with their influx of cap space
The Falcons are going to spend. It may not be money flying toward the five specific free agents you or I want, but they’re going to bring in impactful players and they’re going to stock their depth chart with new additions. That much is certain. What isn’t certain...
chatsports.com
Report: Loren Landow is moving on from the Broncos
In a bit of news that will please most Denver Broncos fans, but probably not many inside the building or local media, Broncos’ strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow is apparently moving on from his job with the team. No word on if he was fired or if he is choosing to resign.
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
sportszion.com
Andy Reid gives major injury update on Chiefs’ Trio Wide Receivers, expresses uncertainty ahead Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia eagles
The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and will face the in-form Eagles. Eagles throughout the season were destructive, and along with their playoff victories, they have gone on to win sixteen encounters out of their nineteen. The Chiefs will have to give it their all to win against the charging flok of Eagles.
chatsports.com
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten
Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
chatsports.com
Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights
Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
chatsports.com
Perkins Added as Syracuse Safeties/Rovers Coach
Darrell Perkins, an experienced defensive backs coach who has coached three conference title squads and a pair of New Years Six Bowl participants, has joined the Syracuse football program as an assistant coach. Perkins will oversee the safeties and rovers in the Orange's 3-3-5 scheme. He most recently spent the...
WETM
NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard
Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
Comments / 0