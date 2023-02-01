Read full article on original website
2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
Immersive public art project shines a light on vacant downtown Macon buildings
MACON, Ga. — Some of Macon's older buildings are getting a special showcase in a new public art show in downtown. Shine is an immersive art experience. "The purpose of Shine is to activate vacant store fronts and show how you can literally shine a light on the possibilities for these spaces," Director of Place for NewTown Macon Emily Hopkins said.
wgxa.tv
Perry citizens say PTV approval adds to parking problem in downtown
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- You may do a double take in Perry as golf carts can now take to the streets. That's thanks to a new law passed by the city council allowing recreational vehicles to travel through town. The overall reaction has been good--but there are still some concerns.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
travellens.co
20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA
The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?
MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
41nbc.com
Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
'He's only been here 18 years': Milledgeville family devastated after home invasion turns deadly
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Havior family in Milledgeville is mourning the death of 18-year-old Syee Havior. He was shot to death early Thursday after four people invaded the family home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with family about Syee and what happened. Down a dirt road on Black Spring...
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
Central Georgia Girl Scouts prepare to deliver cookie orders
MACON, Ga. — Over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up by Central Georgia Girl Scouts Friday. The demand for cookies was so high this year that the Macon warehouse had to open a second area to store the boxes. Cookie sales started January 1, and you...
wgxa.tv
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
Actors remind Macon of Rosa Parks' legacy in Re-enactment performance downtown
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, actors reminded Macon of the namesake behind Rosa Parks Square in downtown on what would have been the civil rights icon's 110th birthday. They took the audience back to December 1, 1955 in Montgomery Alabama, recreating the iconic moment when Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.
middlegatimes.com
Live Music in Macon this Weekend
Macon will have all types of bands performing at bars and music venues across the city this weekend, including a band described as "Tori Amos meets Tool" and one described as a "Soulternative" band by Buzzfeed. Here are just a few of the interesting live music performance taking place around Macon this weekend.
WSB Radio
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
They Make That Here?: Macon company known all over the world for making airline and bike parts
MACON, Ga. — Brian Thomson has childhood pictures of him posing in front of industrial machines as a kid. "But I grew up in the shop," he said with an easy smile. Brian took over the company his dad started in 1981, L.H. Thomson. "I believe we make 150...
41-year-old man hit and killed in accident on Pig Jig Boulevard in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Dooly County on Wednesday night, according to the Vienna Police Department. Arthur Lee Preston was hit in the road on Pig Jig Boulevard near where the Pig Jig takes place. 18-year-old Kaniyah Evans was driving the...
WMAZ
Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street. Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or...
