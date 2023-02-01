ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Immersive public art project shines a light on vacant downtown Macon buildings

MACON, Ga. — Some of Macon's older buildings are getting a special showcase in a new public art show in downtown. Shine is an immersive art experience. "The purpose of Shine is to activate vacant store fronts and show how you can literally shine a light on the possibilities for these spaces," Director of Place for NewTown Macon Emily Hopkins said.
MACON, GA
travellens.co

20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA

The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?

MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
middlegatimes.com

Live Music in Macon this Weekend

Macon will have all types of bands performing at bars and music venues across the city this weekend, including a band described as "Tori Amos meets Tool" and one described as a "Soulternative" band by Buzzfeed. Here are just a few of the interesting live music performance taking place around Macon this weekend.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy