Greater Springfield NAACP president Bishop Talbert Swan II speaks at Tyre Nichols press conference in Memphis

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black History Month 2023: Founder LuJuana Hood’s legacy lives on at Springfield’s Pan African Historical Museum
Sankofa is an African word which held deep meaning for the late LuJuana Hood. As she interpreted it, the word carried a message, “You must know your history to develop a better future.”. These words guided Hood as she set out to establish and guide development of the Pan...
Springfield’s African Diaspora Mental Health Association works to heal generational trauma
Orlando Taylor III was on the verge of getting help for the mental struggles he’s been fighting through since graduating high school. But the day before his scheduled appointment with a recommended mental health professional, he was shot and killed during an altercation with police.
A black-tie mayoral ball will kick off West Springfield’s 250 birthday celebration
WEST SPRINGFIELD — To kick off West Springfield’s 250th birthday celebration in 2024, the town is hosting a mayoral ball on Feb. 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Storrowtown Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave. The black-tie affair will begin the town’s fundraising effort for the year...
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Black American Heritage flag-raising ceremony in Springfield
The City of Springfield celebrated with the 37th annual Black American Heritage with a special flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.
Holyoke 150th Anniversary Celebration begins with busy February
HOLYOKE – The city’s 150th Anniversary Celebration revs up in the coming months, culminating with the April 6 rededication of Holyoke City Hall. Volunteers and donations are welcomed to support the yearlong festivities. The Office of Planning and Economic Development released a list of scheduled events, starting with...
Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge launches Black History Month event series
One of the most popular Black-owned businesses in downtown Springfield will host a four-part Black History Month celebratory event series. Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, located at 232 Worthington St. in Springfield, is celebrating Black History Month with a four-part event series taking place every Thursday in February. Starting Thursday, Feb....
Army veteran sentenced in Springfield for sending threatening communication to the Department of Veterans Affairs
An Army veteran from Florida was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Springfield for making threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Bob ‘The Bikeman’ and volunteers make winter care packs for the homeless
Bob Charland, locally known as 'The Bikeman', was joined by volunteer officers, troops, and deputies at the Pedal Thru Youth store Saturday morning to pick up "cruiser care packs" at the Eastfield Mall.
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree
A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant inside. Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two men in Springfield were...
Hartford police working to locate, help homeless residents ahead of arctic freeze
The frigid below-zero temperatures can be tough for anyone, especially the homeless population.
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Worcester City Manager Eric Batista shares vision for city’s equity, inclusion
Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista, the city’s first Latino in the role, will share his vision for achieving diversity, equity and inclusion to City Council next Tuesday. At the heart of this vision is a restructuring of the Executive Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (EODEI). The restructuring...
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
Senator proud to see lower gas rates, happy to call bingo for vets (Letters)
Tuesday marked the beginning of Black History Month. I hope that over the course of this month we can all take some time to reflect on the trials and triumphs that the African American community has faced since our country began. With the bill filing deadline behind us, I have...
Thunderbirds, King Gray Coach Lines offers shuttle bus to MassMutual Center this weekend due to bitter cold
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds and King Gray Coach Lines are offering a shuttle bus service to the MassMutual Center for the Thunderbirds games on Friday and Saturday as the region experiences bitter cold. Beginning at 5 p.m. and going through 7 p.m. each night, King Gray will operate...
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct diverse class for 2023, honor Garry Brown with memorial award
The Class of 2023 will be the 10th to be inducted into the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame, which was begun in 2014 to honor those who made lasting contributions at all levels. This year’s class speaks to the diversity it is achieving in successful pursuit of that goal....
William “Bill” Dziedzinski featured on unsolved homicide playing cards created by Massachusetts State Police
The state police featured a playing card on social media Thursday with the unsolved case of a Ware victim.
