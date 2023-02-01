Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols Loved 4-Year-Old Son, Photography and the San Francisco 49ers: 'Free Spirit'
The 29-year-old Memphis man died following a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and the police officers involved have been charged with murder New details continue to emerge about what happened after Tyre Nichols, 29, was pulled over in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7. Nichols died following a confrontation with police that was captured on police body cam and surveillance video. Officials have alleged the officers' actions were extremely violent and disturbing, and all five officers present have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Nichols, a Black man and father who...
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice
The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
sportszion.com
‘I didn’t feel safe’ 49ers captain Fred Warner’s wife reveals she was harassed by Eagles fans claims to ‘never again’ visit Lincoln field
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, recently shared her experience of attending the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, Sydney recounted her experience of being berated by an intoxicated Eagles fan while she was minding her own business getting something to eat.
Shaq Gets Stopped by Houston Cops and Turns the Traffic Stop into a Hilarious Intro For ‘NBA on TNT’
Only Shaquille O’Neal could turn a traffic stop into a hilarious publicity opportunity. The NBA Hall-of-Famer was in Houston looking for some real estate and was driving a little too fast, KENS 5 reports. That’s when Officer Miles of the Houston Police Department pulled Shaq over for speeding.
49ers Locker Room Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers can cross Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady off their list, but a quarterback controversy between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance could define their offseason. On their 49ers Talk podcast, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan said Purdy has his teammate's support. "I think there will ...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
NBC Sports
How 49ers drafting Mitchell taught Ryans valuable coaching lesson
DeMeco Ryans was introduced as the Houston Texans' new head coach Thursday with plenty of fanfare, and it didn't take long for the former 49ers defensive coordinator to assure fans their team is in good hands. The 38-year-old shared with reporters the many ways San Francisco prepared him to be...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season
It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies
One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
