Tyre Nichols Loved 4-Year-Old Son, Photography and the San Francisco 49ers: 'Free Spirit'

The 29-year-old Memphis man died following a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and the police officers involved have been charged with murder New details continue to emerge about what happened after Tyre Nichols, 29, was pulled over in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7.  Nichols died following a confrontation with police that was captured on police body cam and surveillance video. Officials have alleged the officers' actions were extremely violent and disturbing, and all five officers present have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Nichols, a Black man and father who...
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
sportszion.com

‘I didn’t feel safe’ 49ers captain Fred Warner’s wife reveals she was harassed by Eagles fans claims to ‘never again’ visit Lincoln field

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, recently shared her experience of attending the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, Sydney recounted her experience of being berated by an intoxicated Eagles fan while she was minding her own business getting something to eat.
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
NBC Sports

Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss

George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports

Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take

Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
NBC Sports

How 49ers drafting Mitchell taught Ryans valuable coaching lesson

DeMeco Ryans was introduced as the Houston Texans' new head coach Thursday with plenty of fanfare, and it didn't take long for the former 49ers defensive coordinator to assure fans their team is in good hands. The 38-year-old shared with reporters the many ways San Francisco prepared him to be...
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
Athlon Sports

Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season

It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
NBC Sports

Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites

The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
