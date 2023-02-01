Read full article on original website
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon in the Clear
The request to drop the charge against Joe Mixon is coming from the city prosecutors office. Hamilton County Municipal Court Presiding Judge Curt Kissinger tells Newsradio 700 WLW that he will dismiss it but only after he is sure that the alleged victim in the case has been notified. The reason that the prosecutor asked for dismissal has not been given but the agent for Mixon has said that police rushed to judgement in the case that reportedly involved a road rage incident downtown. The agent says cops should be held to a higher standard and shouldn't be playing with peoples lives and reputations like that. The aggravated menacing charge was brought after a woman said Mixon pulled a gun on her and threatened her at 3rd and Walnut. It isn't clear if she has recanted that claim or if a private settlement was worked out between the parties.
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Free agency looms
Cracraft secured nine of 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022. Cracraft split time with Cedrick Wilson as the No. 4 wideout in Miami's offense during the 2022 campaign, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering that Cracraft has experience in coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme going back to 2021 in San Francisco, though, he could be an option to re-sign with the Dolphins at relatively low cost. Cracraft's 2022 receiving totals signify career-high marks across the board.
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue
Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Not practicing
Maddox (toe) has a walking boot on his left foot and isn't practicing Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Maddox played 19 snaps in the NFC Championship Game after missing more than a month with a toe injury. If he isn't available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the Eagles likely will turn back to Josiah Scott as their slot corner in nickel packages. Maddox still has a week to return to practice before the big game.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie
Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Likely to depart as free agent
Gesicki is expected to part ways with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Gesicki secured 32 of 52 targets for 362 yards and five touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2022, and general manager Chris Grier said he has "earned the right to be a free agent" after a year playing on the franchise tag. The tight end appeared a questionable fit in coach Mike McDaniel's scheme even ahead of this past campaign, and despite Miami's coaching staff relaying continued optimism that the athletic tight end would keep a key role on offense, he ended up with his lowest receiving marks since his rookie season. Though Gesicki continued to flash occasional playmaking ability when called upon, his underwhelming utilization in McDaniel's scheme makes it seem unlikely he re-signs with the Dolphins. Other franchises in the league may be more willing to feature Gesicki's receiving skill set.
