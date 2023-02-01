The request to drop the charge against Joe Mixon is coming from the city prosecutors office. Hamilton County Municipal Court Presiding Judge Curt Kissinger tells Newsradio 700 WLW that he will dismiss it but only after he is sure that the alleged victim in the case has been notified. The reason that the prosecutor asked for dismissal has not been given but the agent for Mixon has said that police rushed to judgement in the case that reportedly involved a road rage incident downtown. The agent says cops should be held to a higher standard and shouldn't be playing with peoples lives and reputations like that. The aggravated menacing charge was brought after a woman said Mixon pulled a gun on her and threatened her at 3rd and Walnut. It isn't clear if she has recanted that claim or if a private settlement was worked out between the parties.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO