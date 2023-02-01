Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO