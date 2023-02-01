Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
CBS Sports
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Hawks lower John Collins asking price; Jazz, Rockets remain interested
If the Atlanta Hawks haven't been the league's most disappointing team this season, they're not far off. After a beatdown of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Hawks are 26-26 and clinging to a play-in spot, just a single game up on the 11th-place Chicago Bulls in the loss column.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
CBS Sports
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid
As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday
Bertans (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors. Bertans will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest against the Pelicans early with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah, but it's currently unclear if the sharpshooting big man will be able to join the Mavericks at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out
Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Saturday
Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics, but he heads back to the bench with Cameron Johnson (knee) being available and in the starting unit. Saric is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable to play Sunday
Gobert has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right groin soreness. The towering big man hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his first season with the Timberwolves, but losing him before a matchup against Nikola Jokic is less than ideal. If Gobert can't go Sunday, then Naz Reid would be in line for a bigger role. Gobert is averaging just 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.
CBS Sports
LeBron James asked if Kyrie Irving could vault Lakers into championship picture: 'That's a duh question'
All season, LeBron James has kept the public heat on the Lakers to get him some championship-level help before the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving has now demanded a trade from the Nets, and the Lakers are known to be a serious contender for his services. Whether they will pull the...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable against Atlanta
Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness. Jokic continues to deal with tightness in his left hamstring despite playing the last three games. However, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, so the two-time MVP could certainly miss one of those contests. If Jokic doesn't suit up, Zeke Nnaji would likely start, and DeAndre Jordan could receive some run as well.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Heads to locker room
Kuzma went to the locker room with an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. Kuzma rolled his ankle after stepping on an opponent's foot on a drive to the hoop. He should be considered questionable to return until further updates are provided.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving's problem: There's nowhere to go in free agency, and he can't trade himself
Kyrie Irving's trade request must be giving the Brooklyn Nets déjà vu, and I'm not talking about Kevin Durant asking out. Last summer, Irving could have become a free agent and signed wherever he wanted. He preferred to sign a long-term deal with the Nets, but when the two sides couldn't agree on terms, he gave them a list of sign-and-trade destinations. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks were on his list. None of them had the cap space required to sign Irving outright.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Kansas back to a No. 1 seed after win vs. Kansas State knocks Wildcats down to No. 2 line
The first bracket of February brings a change on the top line. Kansas had rejoined the party after dispatching Kansas State 90-78 at home on Tuesday. That gave the Jayhawks nine Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. Only overall No. 1 seed Purdue has as many and no other team has more than seven.
CBS Sports
Jim Boeheim says he calls the shots on his retirement, claims Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami 'bought' their teams
In the midst of a 14-10 season that is trending toward his Syracuse team missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim channeled a little Nick Saban on Saturday after his team's 77-68 win at sub-.500 Boston College. While lamenting on the state...
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Clippers have emerged as possible destination; Nets determined to deal, per report
Kyrie Irving didn't seem to have a robust trade market in the offseason, but with the deadline mere days away, it appears as though several teams are attempting to trade for the mercurial guard. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reported quickly as possible candidates, but on Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that another team, the Los Angeles Clippers, have entered the fray.
CBS Sports
Temple vs. Houston: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #3 Houston Cougars and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Liacouras Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined. The Cougars...
Comments / 0