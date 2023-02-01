ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected

Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing

Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
MEMPHIS, TN
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid

As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday

Bertans (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors. Bertans will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest against the Pelicans early with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah, but it's currently unclear if the sharpshooting big man will be able to join the Mavericks at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
DALLAS, TX
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out

Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points

Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
HOUSTON, TX
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Saturday

Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics, but he heads back to the bench with Cameron Johnson (knee) being available and in the starting unit. Saric is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable to play Sunday

Gobert has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right groin soreness. The towering big man hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his first season with the Timberwolves, but losing him before a matchup against Nikola Jokic is less than ideal. If Gobert can't go Sunday, then Naz Reid would be in line for a bigger role. Gobert is averaging just 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable against Atlanta

Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness. Jokic continues to deal with tightness in his left hamstring despite playing the last three games. However, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, so the two-time MVP could certainly miss one of those contests. If Jokic doesn't suit up, Zeke Nnaji would likely start, and DeAndre Jordan could receive some run as well.
ATLANTA, GA
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Heads to locker room

Kuzma went to the locker room with an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. Kuzma rolled his ankle after stepping on an opponent's foot on a drive to the hoop. He should be considered questionable to return until further updates are provided.
Kyrie Irving's problem: There's nowhere to go in free agency, and he can't trade himself

Kyrie Irving's trade request must be giving the Brooklyn Nets déjà vu, and I'm not talking about Kevin Durant asking out. Last summer, Irving could have become a free agent and signed wherever he wanted. He preferred to sign a long-term deal with the Nets, but when the two sides couldn't agree on terms, he gave them a list of sign-and-trade destinations. According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks were on his list. None of them had the cap space required to sign Irving outright.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line

Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Clippers have emerged as possible destination; Nets determined to deal, per report

Kyrie Irving didn't seem to have a robust trade market in the offseason, but with the deadline mere days away, it appears as though several teams are attempting to trade for the mercurial guard. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reported quickly as possible candidates, but on Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that another team, the Los Angeles Clippers, have entered the fray.
LOS ANGELES, CA

