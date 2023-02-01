Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory issued (again) for part of Alabama
Two north Alabama counties are under a winter weather advisory for the second night in a row. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said light freezing rain will be possible overnight in Lauderdale and Limestone counties. The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The weather...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
WAAY-TV
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight
This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
WHNT-TV
The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday Fire
A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday …. A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night. Tonight is one of the most important...
WHNT-TV
HPD: Icy roads cause several minor accidents on I-565
Icy road conditions have caused several minor accidents on both sides of I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road early Friday morning. HPD: Icy roads cause several minor accidents on I-565 Icy road conditions have caused several minor accidents on both sides of I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
256today.com
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Hartselle
HARTSELLE — Tidal Wave Auto Spa is making a big splash in Hartselle. One of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, Tidal Wave has opened at 690 U.S. 31 in Hartselle. It is Tidal Wave’s ninth location in Alabama. To celebrate the grand opening of...
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
WHNT-TV
Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for Missing Fisherman | Feb. 3, 2023, 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. The grandson was located, but recovery efforts continue for the missing man. Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for …. Search efforts for...
doppleronline.ca
Snow Village officially opens today at River Mill Park
The official opening of Snow Village takes place today, Saturday, February 4, at River Mill Park with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. There will be music, hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and live snow carving. This is a totally free event and made possible through the support of The Province...
I-565 Westbound lanes clear after motorcycle crash
A multiple-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Zierdt Road has shut down all westbound lanes on the interstate.
Alabama’s first ‘on-the-go’ Dunkin’ to open in Meridianville
Dunkin' announced it will ring in the opening of its Meridianville location with a free medium coffee to all customers.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions
Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Blount County crash kills 30-year-old man
A 30-year-old man died after a head-on collision in Blount County on Saturday.
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
256today.com
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro
According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
Famed urban-style taco joint slated for Huntsville location
The restaurant specializes in mouth-watering tacos, and freshly-made house margaritas for you to enjoy while surrounded by localized art and decor.
