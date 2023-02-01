ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Winter weather advisory issued (again) for part of Alabama

Two north Alabama counties are under a winter weather advisory for the second night in a row. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said light freezing rain will be possible overnight in Lauderdale and Limestone counties. The winter weather advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The weather...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight

This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday Fire

A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday …. A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night. Tonight is one of the most important...
HPD: Icy roads cause several minor accidents on I-565

Icy road conditions have caused several minor accidents on both sides of I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road early Friday morning. HPD: Icy roads cause several minor accidents on I-565 Icy road conditions have caused several minor accidents on both sides of I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Hartselle

HARTSELLE — Tidal Wave Auto Spa is making a big splash in Hartselle. One of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, Tidal Wave has opened at 690 U.S. 31 in Hartselle. It is Tidal Wave’s ninth location in Alabama. To celebrate the grand opening of...
Snow Village officially opens today at River Mill Park

The official opening of Snow Village takes place today, Saturday, February 4, at River Mill Park with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. There will be music, hot chocolate, ice sculptures, and live snow carving. This is a totally free event and made possible through the support of The Province...
Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions

Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro

According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

