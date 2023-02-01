Course framework for controversial AP African American Studies class released

The course framework for the controversial AP African American Studies class is now public.

The College Board released it Wednesday after weeks of criticism from Florida lawmakers, but the new documents had some notable differences from what leaked before.

The new framework appeared to reduce the importance of those most controversial parts, particularly around modern Black movements and political debates.

Students can now choose to write about those topics in a final course essay, which the board said is among many options students and political appointees can pick from at will.

The board leader told The New York Times the changes were made after feedback showed the readings the last quarter was based on were too dense.

On Wednesday, democratic state senator Shevrin Jones called out DeSantis for his focus on education, while Florida is undergoing an affordability crisis, saying, “This is part of a larger war on our very ability to think, question, and engage in our democracy. It is a national attempt to redirect how students learn.”

