Scientology Accuses Ex-Member Of 'Obstructionist Tactics' After Picking 'Unavailable' Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss & Shelly Miscavige As Arbitrators In Kidnapping Lawsuit

The Church of Scientology is fighting back against an ex-member who is suing the religious organization for alleged kidnapping and harassment. Before Thursday's hearing, Scientology’s attorney William Forman filed a declaration slamming accuser Valerie Haney for her alleged "obstructionist tactics," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Haney filed a lawsuit against the church in 2019, claiming Scientology held her against her will while working as part of the Sea Org near Hemet, California.

She told her story on Leah Remini 's A&E series, Scientology and the Aftermath , alleging that she was only able to escape by hiding in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by an unnamed actor who was on the base filming.

Haney alleged that since her escape, she has been subjected to harassment, including surveillance, intimidation, and internet attacks. However, after providing employment contracts that prevented her from suing the religious organization in court, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Burdge found in favor of the church.

After she failed to attempt repeatedly to convince the judge to reconsider the ruling, a new judge was assigned to the case who ordered Haney to move forward with Scientology's arbitration process — or her lawsuit would be at risk of being thrown out.

As RadarOnline.com reported, she did just that, naming three famous Scientologists to be her arbitrators.

Haney first picked actress Elisabeth Moss — who's a longtime Scientologist — but the church hit back, claiming The Handmaid's Tale actress refused the request.

She then chose the church's poster boy Tom Cruise , adding if he wasn't available, she wanted Shelly Miscavige . Shelly is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige , who was last publically seen in 2007.

After scoffing at Haney's request , the church's lawyer continued his crusade against the accuser. According to Scientology critic Tony Ortega , Forman has accused Haney of using “obstructionist tactics" and having a "bad faith selection of unavailable arbitrators.”

He then went into detail about why the famous trio could not be arbitrators in the case, claiming her nominations "were patently ludicrous."

Moss is simply too busy.

"Ms. Moss is a famous film and television actress and producer, known for her starring roles in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Mad Men.” She has won two Emmy awards, two Golden Globes, and appeared in over 50 films. A quick internet search would reveal that she resides in New York and is often filming and producing throughout the world," he told the judge.

As for Shelly, the lawyer outlined that she's Miscavige's wife "who is not only the ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion but also a named defendant in this lawsuit and in Plaintiff’s arbitration demand."

Cruise's reason is the best, with Forman laughing that Haney "could not have thought for a moment that Tom Cruise would be available to serve as an arbitrator of her claims."