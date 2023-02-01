ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$12M Settlement Reached After Unarmed 12-Year-Old Shot in Bed During Raid

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Handout

An Illinois family will receive a $12 million settlement after a 2019 incident in which their son, then 12 years old, was shot in the knee by a SWAT officer conducting a raid on their home. Four years later, lawyers for the family say, Amir Worship has suffered through five surgeries, and is expected to undergo multiple knee replacements in the years to come. In addition to a lifelong disability, the teenager has also been left with PTSD. While Worship’s mother acknowledged that “justice was served for Amir” with the settlement, she and other relatives are calling on the Cook County State’s Attorney to reopen an investigation into the officer responsible, Caleb Blood. Though he was later fired from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team, three investigations—one by the Illinois State Police and two by the Richton Park Police Department—found no misconduct on his part, family attorney Al Hofeld told USA Today. “He was never disciplined and never even taken off the streets,” Hofeld said. “You can’t just shoot a 12-year-old child for literally no reason and do it with complete impunity.”

Sal vaje
3d ago

12 million is nothing compared to how much they have to spend . 5 surgery and multiple knee replacement. don't forget lawyers fee

Reply(28)
27
james perkins
2d ago

$12 million is not enough for a 12 year old to get shot it should have been 12 billion dollars because gang members came after a kid

Reply(2)
15
681578a
2d ago

But I thought if I didn't break the law and didn't resist I would be safe?

Reply(9)
27
