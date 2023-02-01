ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Obituary: Cora Dean Wigginton

By Moss Service Funeral Home
 3 days ago
Cora Dean Wigginton, of Vinemont, passed away Jan. 31, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born April 28, 1930 to Cicero and Margaret Denton Taylor. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services are Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 2 p.m.at Bell Springs Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Ammons officiating. Interment will follow services at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Bell Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors are: husband: James R. “Jim” Wigginton, sons: Kenneth (Kay) Wigginton, Robin (Susanne) Wigginton, grandchildren: Nick Wigginton, Austin Wigginton, Ryan Yarbrough, Jacob Yarbrough, Justin Wigginton, five great grandchildren, sister: Shirley Milligan.

Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.mossservicefh.com .

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.

