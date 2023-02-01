Read full article on original website
CBS Miami
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
National Summary on final 2023 Miami football class
The Miami football program finished as the top class in the ACC after the traditional National Signing Day concluded on Wednesday. Brian Dohn of 247 Sports examined the “Class rankings, top prospects, incoming QBs: 2023 ACC Signing Day Superlatives” in a post on Wednesday afternoon. Miami finished with...
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
Miami football combined high school and transfer class 7th nationally
The Miami football program signed the seventh-best combined high school and transfer portal class according to Paul Myerberg of USA Today. Miami signed the seventh-best 2023 high school class and the 11th-best transfer group. Miami is one of five programs nationally with high school and transfer classes in the top 15.
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
Click10.com
Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder
MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
sflcn.com
Yvonne Johnson-Phillips, M.D. Makes History, First African American woman president of the Orange Bowl Committee
MIAMI LAKES – Yvonne Johnson-Phillips, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health’s South Miami Hospital, has officially been installed as the Orange Bowl Committee’s 85th President and Chair as of January 31, 2023. Johnson has been a member of the Orange Bowl Committee (OBC) since 2010. She succeeds Immediate Past President & Chair, Frank Gonzalez, and becomes the first African American woman president of the Orange Bowl Committee.
WSVN-TV
Supply drive held for families displaced after Miami Gardens apartment fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caring community came together to help residents in need after a Miami Gardens fire left them homeless. Volunteers gathered at Bunche Park on Friday to collect supplies in order to help these families through a very difficult time. “We’ve got toiletries, we’ve got wheelchairs,...
YAHOO!
South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral
HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Miami New Times
Advocates Ask Surfside to Provide Shelter Instead of Hatching Plans to Punish Homeless
Homeless advocacy groups are urging the Town of Surfside to reject Mayor Shlomo Danzinger's calls for legislation that would prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public places, sitting on busy sidewalks, and using soap to bathe at beach showers. On February 1, the National Homelessness Law Center, American Civil Liberties...
New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
